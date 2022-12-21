ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Are we too primitive for aliens to bother with us? Some scientists think so

By Troy Farah
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKqXz_0jq64HHx00

Since the dawn of the Space Age, when it became apparent that traveling to other planets was technologically possible, humans have looked up and wondered if there were other intelligent species out there.

Yet in all of human history, we haven't found any inarguable evidence for the existence of alien civilizations — and not for lack of trying, nor for lack of solar systems to check out. Indeed, we know there are so many trillions of stars in the universe, many of which are circled by inhabitable planets. So where are all the aliens?

This conundrum is called the Fermi paradox. Named for the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Enrico Fermi, it essentially boils down to math. There's plenty of opportunity out in space for advanced civilizations to emerge — so why don't we see them? Or, if they are out there, why haven't they contacted us?

It could be that Earth appears boring, or that we just aren't very smart compared to everyone else out there. Now, a new paper published on the arXiv preprint server, which is awaiting peer-review, argues just that: perhaps Earth hasn't given off enough signs of intelligent life, and aliens may be totally uninterested in contacting us. This research could have some intriguing implications for SETI, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence.

The paper's author, Amri Wandel is an astrophysics professor at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem who has previously published research on what makes certain planets suitable for life to develop. There are many of these extraterrestrial worlds, which are called exoplanets, but so far, humans haven't found any hard evidence that life exists anywhere but planet Earth.

In the paper, Wandel explains that this could be due to having a weak "technosignature" — meaning an indicator that life not only exists on a planet, but that it's technologically advanced. It can include everything from artificial light to pollution to radio waves that spill out into the cosmos.

For example, earlier this year, scientists discovered an exoplanet that seems a lot like Earth, nestled around a star about 105 lightyears away. Dubbed LP 890-9c, it's slightly larger than our home world, but it seems to have liquid water, which most astrobiologists agree is necessary for life to exist.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

That's it, however. There is no evidence LP 890-9c has life, let alone intelligent creatures that build spaceships or send radio signals into space. The universe is likely filled with trillions of planets like this. And it would be difficult for a planet like Earth to stand out; therefore, aliens might not think we're interesting enough to contact, let alone visit.

"Presuming biological life is common, Earth's biosignature would not be outstanding," Wandel writes. "In other words, to extraterrestrial civilizations would not consider Earth as special, since there are probably many biotic planets closer to them."

That brings up another major issue: the unfathomable distances between our solar system and others. Even if we were to look attractive enough for aliens to send a message, or vice versa, it could take dozens, if not hundreds, of lightyears to reach us. In contrast, any substantial technosignature emanating from our planet, such as radio or television waves, has only been ongoing for a short while.

"The first short-wave radio transmissions that could penetrate the ionosphere and leak to space were broadcasted in the 30's, less than 100 years ago," Wandel writes. "Therefore, the maximal distance of a civilization that could detect Earth's radiosphere and eventually send back a message that would reach Earth at present is approximately 50 [lightyears]."

That is a very narrow window of time in which extraterrestrials would need to notice us. So to any off-world civilizations that have peeked in our direction, we might just look like another dumb, wet rock that might have life, but no one worth talking to.

Additionally, we'd need to have been able to detect and receive any messages that might be sent to us. For these circumstances to line up, Wandel estimates we'd have needed to be using advanced telecommunication infrastructure for "a few hundred to a few thousand years." Too bad the Ancient Romans were too busy crucifying people instead of building radios — we could be talking to E.T. by now.

There have been many attempts to explain the Fermi paradox. One main theory is that advanced, intelligent civilizations tend to have a short shelf life. Even if life on other planets evolves the ability to send information through radio waves, they might kill themselves off via nuclear weapons or climate change, or go extinct due to galactic hazards like gamma rays and black holes.

Another explanation, posited by paleontologist Peter D. Ward and astrobiologist Donald E. Brownlee, is that Earth truly is special. So special in fact, that we're essentially alone out here in our wing of the universe. In their 2000 book, "Rare Earth: Why Complex Life Is Uncommon in the Universe," Ward and Brownlee argue that "complex life—animals and higher plants—is likely to be far more rare than is commonly assumed."

"I used to be very sanguine, believing that microbial life would be almost everywhere. And I'm less and less sure about that," Ward said in an unpublished portion of a recent interview with Salon. "I would bet my life that we're not the only intelligent species in the cosmos. The numbers are too great. How could we be? But boy, it might be just here and there, and so far apart, you can never communicate."

So maybe the problem isn't that humans aren't advanced enough to be worth talking to, but that we're just statistically unlikely to exist in close proximity to anyone who would notice our specialness. We'll never know unless we keep looking.

Comments / 4

Related
Maya Devi

A time traveler claimed, humans have to leave Earth due to World War III

A self-proclaimed ‘time traveler’ has posted images of World War III and claimed that due to the destruction, humans will have to leave Earth. A TikToker claimed to be a real-time traveler in a video and said that they were now allowed to post images from the future. The TikToker also disclosed that the war will eventually force humans to leave Earth and settle on a new planet called ‘Planet Delta.’ By posting alerts about impending events, a TikToker has amassed thousands of followers.
Daily Mail

Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space

The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Q 105.7

45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?

It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
BGR.com

This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered

A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
BGR.com

Two colliding black holes created a phenomenon scientists have never seen before

Scientists discovered a phenomenon created by a black hole merger. They believe the merger took place when two black holes collided as they passed by each other, creating something we’ve never seen before. The researchers published a paper on the discovery in the journal Nature Astronomy, and astronomers plan to continue studying the object in the future.
myscience.org

’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System

Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
204K+
Followers
21K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy