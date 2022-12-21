As the monster storm – described by some meteorologists as a “once-in-a-generation” storm – has morphed and evolved, its effects have changed and shifted, and the National Weather Service has now downgraded the former Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory for Sheboygan County and most of southern Wisconsin, to be in effect until 9 a.m. on Saturday.

