Pittsburgh, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Eagles working out notable former rival

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Jets Announce Mike White Will Start Rest of the Season

Mike White has been cleared for take-off and will start the remainder of the year as the Jets starting quarterback as Gang Green tries to sneak into the playoffs. The Jets have a window of opportunity. Thanks to losses by the Patriots, Dolphins and Raiders, Gang Green just needs to win its last two games (at Seattle and at Miami) and get a loss by the Patriots in either week, and they are in the postseason tournament.
MINNESOTA STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Russell Wilson Made Fun Of By Patrick Star During Christmas Game

In the final stretch of the NFL 2022 season, you wouldn’t think there would be any major changes, but oh boy were there. During the Christmas game of the Broncos vs Rams, Russell Wilson the QB for Denver had it rough on and off the field as Nickelodeon was once again hosting the game with a VR version of Patrick Star from SpongeBob giving play-by-play commentary.
DENVER, CO

