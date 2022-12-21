Mike White has been cleared for take-off and will start the remainder of the year as the Jets starting quarterback as Gang Green tries to sneak into the playoffs. The Jets have a window of opportunity. Thanks to losses by the Patriots, Dolphins and Raiders, Gang Green just needs to win its last two games (at Seattle and at Miami) and get a loss by the Patriots in either week, and they are in the postseason tournament.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO