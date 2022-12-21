ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Boy Stabbed Dead In Union City (DEVELOPING)

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
UCPD Photo Credit: Union City PD

A teenage boy was stabbed dead on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Union City, authorities confirm.

The 15-year-old victim was stabbed at 40th Street and New York Avenue sometime in the evening, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Daily Voice sources.

It wasn't immediately clear how what the motive was. No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Comments / 3

Ida Pierson
4d ago

now its knives will they be banning them. sad to hear kids being murdered but why we know kids are involved in lots of drugs nowadays. we need to know why sooner than later. coming to a place near you soon. bring parents in find out the problems now please stop waiting.

I Hughes
4d ago

Parents have to get back to parenting! strengthening families would eliminate a majority of the problems we see in society today.so sad for this young guy. may he rest in eternal peace finally away from this troubled society. prayers to him and his family.

