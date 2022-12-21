Teen Boy Stabbed Dead In Union City (DEVELOPING)

UCPD Photo Credit: Union City PD

A teenage boy was stabbed dead on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Union City, authorities confirm.

The 15-year-old victim was stabbed at 40th Street and New York Avenue sometime in the evening, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Daily Voice sources.

It wasn't immediately clear how what the motive was. No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.