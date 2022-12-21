ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Village by the Shore helps adults over 50 ring in the new year

MARGATE – Adults over 50 can start the new year with 11 unique, interactive and entertaining virtual and in-person programs offered through The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. Nurse’s Roundtable: Beating the Winter Blues, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 10:30-11:30...
Atlantic City delays choice of developer for airport site

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for a historic former airport property but dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote.The delay opens the door, or at least buys more time for, a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, wrote to Gov. Phil Murphy last month asking his administration to begin "a strong, vigorous, competetive public process" for choosing a developer for...
Showboat Atlantic City Tower Could Be Converted into Over 300 Apartments

The ownership behind one of Atlantic City’s most prominent oceanfront hotels appears to have residences on the mind as an entire section of the Showboat complex could become apartments. Tower Investments, the Philadelphia-based developer who owns the Showboat, have submitted plans to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) that...
Firefighters extinguish Atlantic City blaze

Nearly two dozen Atlantic City firefighters responded to a blaze late Wednesday night. The fire at 211 S. Metropolitan Ave. was called in just after 11:30 p.m., Fire Chief Scott Evans said. Heavy smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived About, he said. The building did not appear to...
Colorized Atlantic City Beach Photo From 1908 Goes Viral

Have you ever wondered what life was like a hundred years ago?. We have some insight into all of that, thanks to a photo that has been colorized and gone viral. The photo is from 1908 and has been colorized, according to the Facebook page History in Color, by Sébastien de Oliveira. It's been posted on Instagram and has received over 46,000 likes. Check out the photo below. We did a couple of zoom-ins so you can see some of the people more "up close":
New Wawa Opens In South Jersey

A new Wawa store has opened in Gloucester County.The grand opening ceremonies for Wawa's newest store at 2515 Delsea Dr., Franklinville, were on Thursday, Dec. 15. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an appearance by Wally Goose.
