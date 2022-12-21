Read full article on original website
downbeach.com
Village by the Shore helps adults over 50 ring in the new year
MARGATE – Adults over 50 can start the new year with 11 unique, interactive and entertaining virtual and in-person programs offered through The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. Nurse’s Roundtable: Beating the Winter Blues, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 10:30-11:30...
Atlantic City delays choice of developer for airport site
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for a historic former airport property but dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote.The delay opens the door, or at least buys more time for, a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, wrote to Gov. Phil Murphy last month asking his administration to begin "a strong, vigorous, competetive public process" for choosing a developer for...
jerseydigs.com
Showboat Atlantic City Tower Could Be Converted into Over 300 Apartments
The ownership behind one of Atlantic City’s most prominent oceanfront hotels appears to have residences on the mind as an entire section of the Showboat complex could become apartments. Tower Investments, the Philadelphia-based developer who owns the Showboat, have submitted plans to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) that...
Atlantic City Council Approves Final Plat for Prairie Hills Subdivision
(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved the Final Plat for the Prairie Hills Subdivision. The Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the final plat on December 13. The Commission unanimously adopted the final plat and recommended the City Council approve it. The final plat retains the lot layouts of the preliminary...
Firefighters extinguish Atlantic City blaze
Nearly two dozen Atlantic City firefighters responded to a blaze late Wednesday night. The fire at 211 S. Metropolitan Ave. was called in just after 11:30 p.m., Fire Chief Scott Evans said. Heavy smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived About, he said. The building did not appear to...
Colorized Atlantic City Beach Photo From 1908 Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered what life was like a hundred years ago?. We have some insight into all of that, thanks to a photo that has been colorized and gone viral. The photo is from 1908 and has been colorized, according to the Facebook page History in Color, by Sébastien de Oliveira. It's been posted on Instagram and has received over 46,000 likes. Check out the photo below. We did a couple of zoom-ins so you can see some of the people more "up close":
New Wawa Opens In South Jersey
A new Wawa store has opened in Gloucester County.The grand opening ceremonies for Wawa's newest store at 2515 Delsea Dr., Franklinville, were on Thursday, Dec. 15. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an appearance by Wally Goose.
Brooklyn Man Admits Shooting Another Man In Atlantic City
A 31-year-old man from Brooklyn has admitted to shooting another man in Atlantic City. Neil Henry pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, resisting arrest and a weapons offense, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Henry admitted that on Aug. 28, he shot a man with a handgun and fled on...
southjerseyobserver.com
Runnemede Funeral Home Property Sold For $744K; Building to be Converted Into Retail Cannabis Facility
The building that was once home to Ciechanowski Funeral Home, located at 1100 N. Black Horse Pike in Runnemede, sold on November 4, 2022, property records show. SJO previously reported that the existing building will be converted into a retail cannabis facility. The Runnemede Planning and Zoning Board approved the...
After decades in prison, exonerated Philadelphia man was fatally shot at a funeral
A wrongly convicted Philadelphia man who spent nearly three decades in prison before he was released last year was gunned down at a funeral, authorities said Wednesday. No arrests were immediately made after Christopher Williams, 62, "suffered gunshot wounds to the head" at Mount Peace Cemetery at 2:20 p.m. ET Friday, Philadelphia police said in a statement.
