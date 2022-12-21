Read full article on original website
Gov. Tim Walz: 'This is a critical time in our nation's history'
After eight years of Republicans controlling both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, Democrats are now in charge. Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) is asking his fellow Democrats to "think big" when it comes to voting issues and other reforms, the party is hoping to put into action.Dec. 27, 2022.
'This is a regular occurrence': Abbott sends three busloads of immigrants to VP's official residence on Christmas Eve
On Christmas Eve, TX Gov. Abbott sent three busloads of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence in D.C. in freezing temperatures, many of whom were inadequately dressed for the cold weather. The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, a local grassroots organization, met the migrants and provided them with food, clothing, and shelter. The stunt appears to be the latest example of an effort by officials in Republican-led states to bus migrants to liberal strongholds. Volunteer Claudia Tristán joins Morning Joe to discuss their efforts.Dec. 27, 2022.
Charge from DeSantis’ election crimes office falls apart (again)
If it seems as if cases from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes office keep collapsing in court, it’s not your imagination. The Associated Press reported over the holiday weekend on yet another case being thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal...
'Blizzard of the century': At least 55 dead in brutal winter storm
NBC’s Dasha Burns reports on how at least 55 people have died due to the winter storm, specifically in Eerie County, New York, where the death toll is at least 18. Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that President Biden promised to approve a request for a federal emergency disaster declaration. Dec. 26, 2022.
