Ron Rivera Names 1 Player As The “Face Of The Franchise”
The Washington Commanders have an outstanding leader in Ron Rivera as their head coach. Rivera has been with the Commanders for three seasons as their coach, and his players love how he leads the team. However, he’s now naming one of his players the face of the Commanders’ franchise....
No. 19 Kentucky begins SEC play at 1-loss Missouri
Kentucky coach John Calipari is bringing a lengthy to-do list as the No. 19 Wildcats begin Southeastern Conference play at Missouri on Wednesday night. The Wildcats (8-3) have lost to Michigan State, Gonzaga and UCLA. They most recently defeated Florida A&M 88-68 last Wednesday, but they led by just seven points with 5:35 left and Calipari was vexed by his team's defense.
Utah vs. Penn State: Rose Bowl preview, prediction, pick for 1/2
Utah enjoyed its first-ever Rose Bowl appearance for most of last year's game but arrives back in Pasadena, Calif., adorned with the unfinished-business label. The Utes fell to Ohio State on a late field goal last year, and now No. 8 Utah will compete against another Big Ten powerhouse program on Monday when it faces No. 11 Penn State at the famed stadium below the San Gabriel Mountains.
