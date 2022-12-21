ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Could Raiders QB Derek Carr fetch a first-round pick in 2023?

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJibt_0jq60H9700

In a recent article by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, he named a few quarterbacks that could be on the trading block this offseason. That list included Derek Carr, who is certainly having a subpar season for his standards.

But could the Raiders still get a first-round pick from Carr, should they decide to move on? According to Spielberger, the answer is yes and probably more.

One of the reasons why Carr could be an attractive option for a few teams is due to his contract. Here is what Spielberger had to say about the franchise quarterback for the Raiders and his current value:

“Carr’s contract was structured in a way that provides an out for Las Vegas here, as very little money was tied up in prorated bonuses. Furthermore, a three-year deal for less than $40 million per year could also be enticing enough to potential suitors with no need to immediately revisit the contract just one year after Carr signed.”

If the Raiders decide to move on and draft or a quarterback (or enter the Tom Brady sweepstakes), trading Carr for a first-round pick would be a wise move.

Spielberger suggests that the Buccaneers could be an option, but the Jets make sense too as they are just a competent quarterback away from being a legit contender in the AFC. Other teams, like the Commanders, Colts, and Saints would all make sense for Carr if they want to upgrade at quarterback.

We are still several months away from the Raiders making a decision about Carr, but this feels like the first time in his career that he could actually get dealt in the offseason.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb leaves game vs. Packers

The Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers were tied at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the home team may have suffered a significant loss at the end of the period. Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb left the field and jogged to the locker room, and the team announced that his injury is to his hand. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll return to action.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way. The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions need help to make playoffs after blowout loss to Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Detroit Lions blew a chance to take command of a wild-card spot in the NFC playoff race with Saturday's loss to the Carolina Panthers; they'll need help the next two weeks if they're going to reach the postseason for the first time in six years. The Lions entered Sunday's games with a 25% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Even if they win their remaining regular season games against the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Raiders: 3 reasons to worry this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field with heavy hearts as they mourn the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris. Nevertheless, the Steelers still need to be ready to take on a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team on Christmas Eve who is just as keen on an upset as Pittsburgh is. Here are the three things we are worried about this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy