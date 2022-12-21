Could Raiders QB Derek Carr fetch a first-round pick in 2023?

In a recent article by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, he named a few quarterbacks that could be on the trading block this offseason. That list included Derek Carr, who is certainly having a subpar season for his standards.

But could the Raiders still get a first-round pick from Carr, should they decide to move on? According to Spielberger, the answer is yes and probably more.

One of the reasons why Carr could be an attractive option for a few teams is due to his contract. Here is what Spielberger had to say about the franchise quarterback for the Raiders and his current value:

“Carr’s contract was structured in a way that provides an out for Las Vegas here, as very little money was tied up in prorated bonuses. Furthermore, a three-year deal for less than $40 million per year could also be enticing enough to potential suitors with no need to immediately revisit the contract just one year after Carr signed.”

If the Raiders decide to move on and draft or a quarterback (or enter the Tom Brady sweepstakes), trading Carr for a first-round pick would be a wise move.

Spielberger suggests that the Buccaneers could be an option, but the Jets make sense too as they are just a competent quarterback away from being a legit contender in the AFC. Other teams, like the Commanders, Colts, and Saints would all make sense for Carr if they want to upgrade at quarterback.

We are still several months away from the Raiders making a decision about Carr, but this feels like the first time in his career that he could actually get dealt in the offseason.