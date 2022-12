NEW YORK CITY — Bank of America has provided a $53 million permanent loan for Kent House, a 96-unit apartment building in Brooklyn’s North Williamsburg area. The building, which houses one- and two-bedroom units, includes 140 parking spots and 31,000 square feet of retail space. Leah Paskus of Landstone Capital Group arranged the loan, which retires the property’s original construction debt, on behalf of the borrower, locally based developer CW Realty, which holds the leasehold interest in the property.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO