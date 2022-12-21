ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU

It may be about 12 hours (14 out in Provo, Utah) until Christmas Day, but the first present has arrived in Prove nonetheless. Former Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis announced today that he’s committed to BYU, headed back out west for his last season of collegiate eligibility. Slovis entered the...
PROVO, UT
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 24

PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt Senior Guard Marcus Minor Intends To Play In Sun Bowl

Good news for Pitt quarterback Nick Patti as it appears he’ll be playing behind everyone one of the starting offensive linemen in the Sun Bowl. Today, starting left guard, who’s been the most reliable and arguably Pitt’s best offensive lineman this season, announced today that he will play in the upcoming bowl game and won’t be sitting it out.
PITTSBURGH, PA

