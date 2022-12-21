Read full article on original website
State Awards More Than $10 Million to Combat Youth Violence
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration recently awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) grant program, which invests resources to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts. The Shannon CSI is centered on the key elements...
State Announces New Round of Funding for Community Health Centers
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced a new round of funding for Community Health Centers (CHCs) as part of the administration’s continued support for these critically important healthcare providers. This latest funding builds upon more than $117 million in funding for CHCs throughout the past year. “Community health...
State Distributing at Least 3.5 Million More Free At-home COVID-19 Tests
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration recently announced plans to distribute another 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and personal protective equipment (PPE) for municipalities and community organizations to make available to residents across the Commonwealth. This latest distribution builds upon the successful distribution of nearly 30 million at-home tests to a range of settings across the Commonwealth over the past year.
Governor Appoints Dr. Matilde Castiel to Health Policy Commission Board
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker announced the appointment of Dr. Matilde “Mattie” Castiel to the Health Policy Commission (HPC) board. Castiel brings more than three decades of experience in medicine and community health to the board that oversees the HPC, an independent state agency that monitors healthcare spending growth and provides data-driven policy recommendations regarding healthcare delivery and payment-system reform.
