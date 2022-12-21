Read full article on original website
Sam Hartman enters transfer portal, reportedly expected to join Notre Dame
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has entered the transfer portal and is expected to make a move to Notre Dame, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The prolific Hartman recently broke the ACC's all-time touchdown passing record with his 108th career scoring throw in the Demon Deacons' bowl win over Missouri.
CFB bowl best bets (Part 3): The more, the merrier
It took until the 13th game of bowl season for the first bad beat. Ahead of the Independence Bowl, Louisiana was a seven-point underdog to Houston when we recommended a bet on the Ragin' Cajuns in this space last week. The first step to being profitable is getting the best...
Purdue remains No. 1 for 3rd straight week
Purdue remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for a third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico cracked the poll for the first time in eight years. The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday's...
Jets to start Mike White vs. Seahawks, Zach Wilson will be inactive
New York Jets quarterback Mike White will start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after being cleared to return, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. White missed the last two contests after injuring his ribs in Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was willing to play through the ailment, but team doctors kept him sidelined.
Bears' Justin Fields: Won't be shut down for season
Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Fields won't be shut down for the Bears' final two games of the season, even though the quarterback has been playing through a left shoulder injury since Week 13 and had his foot stepped on during the Week 16 loss to the Bills, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
The year in photos: 22 of the best sports snapshots of 2022
The sports photographers at Getty Images snap action shots around the world. We illuminate 22 of our favorite images they captured this year. San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould celebrates the last-second field goal he booted to bounce the Green Bay Packers from the playoffs. France rugby union winger Gabin...
Broncos fire Hackett after 4-11 showing in 1st season
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday after the club went 4-11 through his 15 games as head coach. "Following extensive conversations with (general manager) George (Paton) and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos," team owner Greg Penner said in a statement. "This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach."
Packers surge back vs. Dolphins to keep playoff hopes alive
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. “He doesn’t really yell, but he was yelling...
NFL Playoff Picture - Week 16: Postseason seeds, projected draft order
4 Jaguars South 7-8 5 Ravens (x) North 10-5 The Miami Dolphins lost their fourth straight game Sunday. They'll close out the schedule against the two teams directly behind them in the wild-card standings - the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. All three teams are 1-4 in their last five contests.
3-time DPOY J.J. Watt to retire after 2022 season
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that the 2022 season will be his last in the NFL. Watt tweeted that Sunday's overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was his final home game in the league. Arizona, which has already been eliminated from playoff contention, visits the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers in its final two games this campaign.
Broncos owner: Next head coach will report directly to me
Denver Broncos CEO and co-owner Greg Penner said the team's next head coach will report directly to him, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. However, Penner added that general manager George Paton will be involved in the coaching search, per Pelissero. Paton said co-owners Rob Walton, Carrie Walton, and...
MNF best bets: L.A. puts together a charge to the playoffs in Indianapolis
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football offers an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting. There will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
Panthers bring back Norman after Horn injury
The Carolina Panthers signed free-agent cornerback Josh Norman with Jaycee Horn potentially out for the season with a broken wrist, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL Insider. The Panthers confirmed later Monday that they had added Norman to the practice squad ahead of Week 17. "I want to not...
Bengals' Apple calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Another NFL defender publicly criticized the play of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple accused the signal-caller of making a "dirty play" in Cincinnati's 22-18 win over the Patriots on Saturday. During the contest's fourth quarter, Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered a fumble that he was...
Report: Harden considering Rockets return in free agency this summer
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is seriously considering a move back to the Houston Rockets this summer if he chooses not to sign a new deal with his current squad, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden spent eight-and-a-half seasons with the Rockets, and the community, lifestyle, and family in Houston...
Chargers clinch 1st playoff berth of Herbert era with MNF win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers tried to keep their postgame playoff celebration private. No such luck. After shaking hands and walking off the field in Indianapolis, players jogged through a tunnel to blaring music, high-fives and hugs and headed into a first-time locker room scene for many of these Chargers — a playoff party.
Jerry drops chances of Cowboys signing OBJ for playoff push
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed pessimism Saturday that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with the team for a playoff push. "It's not realistic to think about having him in a meaningful way for the playoffs," Jones told reporters after the Cowboys earned a 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Now, that's not dismissing the future."
Report: Bengals' Collins suffers season-ending knee injury
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins will miss the rest of the season after an MRI on Sunday revealed he tore his ACL and MCL, sources told the Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway. Collins left Saturday's win over the New England Patriots in the first quarter after a collision. Patriots defensive...
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 16 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. The Eagles and Cowboys are essentially locked into their spots in the NFC: Philly is all but assured the No. 1 seed, while Dallas is on track for the top wild-card position. But there was still something to play for in the latest meeting of two bitter rivals.
