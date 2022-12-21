ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public servant grilled over robodebt scheme appointed to Aukus role worth $900,000 a year

Kathryn Campbell during Senate estimates in February 2022. Her new Aukus role includes ‘conducting high-level and sensitive negotiations with international partners’.

The former chief of the foreign affairs department Kathryn Campbell remains on her top-tier salary package of nearly $900,000 a year, despite no longer managing any people in her new role as roving Aukus adviser.

The defence department has confirmed Campbell “currently has no direct reports” – meaning people she supervises directly – and “retains conditions of employment from her previous role as secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade”.

When she led Dfat, Campbell had a total annual remuneration package of $889,853. That included a base salary of $767,529 and superannuation of $102,635, according to the department’s 2021-22 annual report.

A defence spokesperson said Campbell had been appointed to the new Aukus advisory role on 1 July with duties that include “conducting high-level and sensitive negotiations with international partners”.

Campbell was also “working to advance information sharing with Aukus partners to drive advanced capabilities” such as artificial intelligence, the spokesperson said.

She would have “a key advocacy role in facilitating Aukus partners’ ability to share relevant technological expertise” and work “in close collaboration with teams across the department”.

“While Ms Campbell currently has no direct reports, as Senior Adviser Aukus she works closely with teams across the department to support the chief of the nuclear-powered submarine taskforce, the secretary and the chief of the defence force,” the spokesperson said.

“Ms Campbell receives administrative support from staff within the nuclear-powered submarine taskforce.”

Campbell’s role has attracted scrutiny because she is one of the senior public servants who has faced extensive questioning at the royal commission into the “robodebt” debacle.

As the former head of the Department of Social Services and, before that, the Department of Human Services, told the commission she accepted the scheme had been a “significant” failure of public administration.

She said she had assumed the scheme was lawful despite earlier advice raising serious questions and conceded external legal advice should have been sought: “In hindsight it was a big assumption to make.”

Campbell told the royal commission on 7 December: “I wish I had [checked the legality of the scheme] but at that stage [in 2015 when it was developed] I relied on DSS.” She said this had been “unwise”.

Evidence tendered to the royal commission showed that an internal whistleblower had written to Campbell on 7 February 2017 to raise concerns “that you are being misled” about the robodebt scheme.

The royal commission has yet to make any findings against anyone. It is due to hand over its final report by April.

Labor moved Campbell out of the role of head of Dfat after winning the election but the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, promised not to sack public servants and said she would be given a senior role in the defence portfolio.

This week the Department of Defence sought to clarify Campbell’s new title, after an organisational chart in October showed her as “Lead Aukus Joint Program Office”. That chart was the basis for a Guardian Australia report this month.

“Ms Campbell’s role was incorrectly reported on a departmental organisational chart,” the spokesperson said. “This error has been corrected to reflect Ms Campbell’s role as Senior Adviser Aukus.”

While most of the public attention has been on Australia’s intention to acquire at least eight nuclear-powered submarines – with key decisions due by March – the Aukus security partnership with the US and the UK is broader.

The three countries are collaborating on advanced technologies, including hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence and undersea intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

These are known as “pillar 2” of Aukus – and are a key part of Campbell’s focus on sensitive information sharing.

The Australian government has sent signals that other close partners – not just the US and the UK – could be invited to join some of these advanced technology projects.

The deputy prime minister, Richard Marles, said during a visit to Tokyo this month that he wanted to grow Australia’s defence industry integration with Japan, including “when ready via our advanced capabilities work in Aukus”.

Comments / 1

