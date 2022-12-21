ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett undergoes 'perfect' hand surgery

By Liz Mathews
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks will be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the near future as he recovers from the operation he had on his hand Monday afternoon.

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed the procedure was complete when he addressed the media during his Tuesday press conference.

“He had surgery and the doctor said it was perfect,” Carroll told reporters. “He had a lot of work done, but it’s very, very secure. We feel very good about him coming back quickly.”

Lockett suffered the hand injury Thursday night during the team’s loss to the 49ers. And while Carroll didn’t give a firm timeline for Lockett’s recovery, he didn’t rule out a return before the end of the regular season.

“There’s a chance, yeah,” Carroll said. “That’s the first thing that came out of him, that there’s a chance, from the doctors, so we will see what happens. It sounds crazy miraculous, but they secured it in a way that they know that he can already start moving his hand and stuff like that.

“We will see what happens, we will keep our fingers crossed.”

