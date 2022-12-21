ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks vs. Chiefs: Behind Enemy Lines for Christmas Eve matchup

By Tim Weaver
 6 days ago
The Seahawks only face the Chiefs once every four years. The last time they did so was an instant classic, ending in a seven-point Seattle win on Monday Night Football. This time around Kansas City is a heavy favorite, but it’s still an interesting game on a number of levels.

To learn more about the Chiefs and their top-scoring offense we spoke with Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman. Here are a few questions he answered about KC going into Week 16.

The Chiefs are 11-3 and currently in line for the AFC’s No. 2 seed. Which team within the conference do you think represents the biggest playoff challenge?

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

I think you have to go with the Bengals. No, disrespect to the Bills, but the Chiefs have already proven they can beat Josh Allen & Company. The Joe Burrow-led Bengals are 3-0 against Kansas City in the 2022 calendar year. The Chiefs simply have to play perfect football to beat Cincinnati and they haven’t proven that they can do that yet.

What have defenses done successfully to try to stop - or at least marginally disrupt Patrick Mahomes this year?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Timely man coverage calls really had this offense looking out of sync when there were injuries at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, it looks like they’re a lot healthier at the position now. I’d also add that a good edge rush has been vital for disrupting the offense. Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie have been the worst bookend tackles in the league this season, surrendering a metric ton of pressures. They’d probably surrender more sacks if Patrick Mahomes’ “Spider-Sense” didn’t constantly allow him to escape pressure in the pocket.

Who’s a player that we haven’t heard much about but is making a big impact this season?

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

He’s been everywhere the past two weeks, but veteran RB Jerick McKinnon hasn’t been in the headlines much outside of that. He’s been the team’s third-down back for the majority of the season, but he’s exploded since Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve. He’s finding success as a blocker, runner and receiver. He’s probably the best option in the receiving game on the team outside of Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Seattle’s pass rush could use help from some former DL right about now. How have Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap been performing?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Clark has gone through some weird injury/illness stuff since he’s been in Kansas City. He’s actually down to like 240 pounds right now, but playing surprisingly well. He legitimately might be the best run defender the team has and he’s been really clutch in a few games this year. Dunlap has kind of simmered since recording his 100th career sack, but he’s shown up in a few big moments this season. He’s been really good at getting his hands up and disrupting throwing lanes along with Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis.

The Chiefs are 10-point favorites this week. What would the Seahawks have to do to pull off an upset Saturday?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Continue to force turnovers and penalties. That is what has made the Broncos and Texans games close in each of the past few weeks. If you can force a turnover or two, the Chiefs’ sudden-change defense has been really bad lately. If your defense can force some penalties and get Kansas City behind the sticks, they’re going to have a rough time converting. There’s also something to be said about pass interference and YOLO balls against a young secondary.

