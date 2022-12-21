Eagles sent 35 cheesesteaks to Doug Pederson for beating the Cowboys

The Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t the only ones celebrating their walk-off 40-34 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. That win was also a big one for the Philadelphia Eagles, as it essentially guaranteed them the NFC East title.

Thanks to the Jaguars, the Eagles are now three games up on the Cowboys with three weeks left. Even if Dallas manages to beat Philadelphia on Saturday, the race for the division title ended with Rayshawn Jenkins’ pick six.

So the Eagles decided to treat Doug Pederson and his coaching staff to a thank you present.

On Tuesday, the owner of Philly’s Finest in Jacksonville told John Shipley of Jaguar Report that he got a call from a member of the Eagles organization who wanted to order 35 cheesesteaks for the Jaguars coaches.

Pederson, 54, spent five seasons as the head coach of the Eagles, leading the team to its first ever Super Bowl victory in February 2018. He was fired after a 4-11-1 season in 2020 and spent the next year away from coaching before he was hired by the Jaguars earlier this year.

In October, Pederson got to make his return to Philadelphia when the Jaguars played the Eagles in Week 4. While Pederson told reporters earlier that week that he wasn’t sure what reception to expect, Eagles fans welcomed back the former coach with a standing ovation before kickoff.