Passengers stranded across SoCal as Southwest Airlines woes worsen
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers were stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline's winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation that are expected to continue through the week. As of Tuesday evening, the airline had canceled nearly 2,700 flights...
LA County logs nearly 7,000 new COVID cases over holiday weekend
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 infections over the holiday weekend and Tuesday, along with 39 more virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health logged 3,257 infections on Saturday, 1,932 Sunday, 1,137 Monday and 668 Tuesday. County officials noted that the 39...
In Anaheim, tourists are back, but looming recession could halt momentum
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The crowds in Anaheim are back. On any day, tourists can be seen wearing Disney apparel and Mickey Mouse ear hats along Harbor Boulevard as they walk toward Disneyland. The Anaheim Convention Center hosted thousands of sporty young girls and families for a weekend volleyball tournament...
The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?
No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
Rain prompts warning against ocean swimming
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With rain falling across the Southland, Los Angeles County health officials Tuesday issued their standard warning for people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection. The county Department of Public Health issued an ocean water quality...
Ukrainians have 1st holiday season in SoCal
ANAHEIM, Calif. — From Kharkiv, Valeriya Simulik and Vlad Tkachenko were traveling abroad when the war in Ukraine started. They decided to stay in the United States when they learned their house and business were destroyed. Many Ukrainians observe holiday celebrations in early January, but this year Valeriya and...
Founder of Beer Thug Brewing says beer saved his life
BELL, Calif. — The founder of Beer Thug Brewing, Edgar Preciado, was once a gang member in his hometown of Compton, and serving time in both state and federal prison. But today, Preciado’s life looks very different. He operates his beer brand out of the Border X Brewery in Bell and San Diego, but hopes to raise enough money to open his own Beer Thug Brewing space in Compton to give back to the community that made him who he is today.
Meet San Bernardino’s first Asian American mayor
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Helen Tran was sworn in as the first Asian American mayor of San Bernardino on Dec. 21. She is only the third woman to take on the role over the course of the city’s 168-year history. Tran is the daughter of Vietnamese refugees and...
Police seek help finding blue sedan, driver who killed woman
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Authorities sought the public’s help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to...
LAPD Chief Michel Moore seeks reappointment for second term
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore requested reappointment for a second term, writing in a letter to the Board of Police Commissioners that there remains “more work to be done” and he has a “strong desire” to continue to leading the department.
Camphor wins Michelin star less than 1 year after opening
LOS ANGELES — This year the Michelin organization released its new list of stars and other notable restaurants and many Los Angeles restaurants were on that list. Arts District newcomer Camphor received its first Michelin star, less than a year after opening in March 2022. Veteran chefs Max Boonthanakit...
