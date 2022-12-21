Read full article on original website
Soda Pop Shoppe closing after more than three decades
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Locals are saying goodbye to yet another Savannah staple - Soda Pop Shoppe is closing its doors for the final time Friday evening. It’s been in business for more than three decades. Since 1989, Soda Pop Shoppe has been serving food at Broughton and Bull...
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful to host annual Bring One for the Chipper event
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful has partnered with AgSouth Farm Credit, Georgia Power, and the City of Statesboro to host its annual Bring One for the Chipper event. This program allows citizens to dispose of their Christmas trees by recycling them. The recycled trees are then chipped into mulch or transformed into a fish habitat.
'With the support of the city, I was able to make it happen': A new Black-owned barbershop opens up on Broughton Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you are looking for a place to get your next haircut, a new barbershop on Broughton Street could help. The Gold Tribe Barbering Lounge has now opened up near PennyKix sneaker store. "Getting everything done, down to the nitty gritty and actually executing, it took...
Wiley’s ‘World Famous’ Championship BBQ
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be one of Savannah’s best kept secrets. “Most people’s response when they come to Wiley’s Championship BBQ is, ‘it’s in a strip mall,’” said Wiley’s owner Nate Shaffer. But if you take a closer look, or...
Road closure alert: Northbound Abercorn Street at DeRenne Avenue closed for emergency tree removal
The city of Savannah is issuing a new traffic alert today. Northbound Abercorn Street is closed between DeRenne Avenue and Brandywine Road for an emergency tree removal. A Savannah Police Officer at the scene says a dead pine tree is severely leaning against another tree, threatening to fall directly across the entirety of Abercorn Street.
SFD contains fire on Savannah’s Southside
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department says that a local townhouse was damaged in a fire on Savannah’s Southside earlier today. According to officials, Savannah Fire responded to a fire at the Quail Ridge Townhouses Monday afternoon. Firefighters received the call around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 26. Neighbors said that they smelled something […]
Pooler residents now homeless after pipe bursts on Christmas Day
POOLER, Ga. — Some Pooler residents don't have a home after pipes burst in their apartment complex on Christmas day. Residents here at Parkside at the Highlands apartments told WJCL a sprinkler line burst, flooding multiple apartments and displacing residents. “Pipes must've burst, definitely on the third floor, trickled...
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Dec 18 – 27, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. BLUE MILE PIZZA. 408 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 259-9772. Permit Type: Food Service.
House fire and busted sprinkler alarm calls make for a busy Christmas for SFD
Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) as of has responded to over 30 calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many of them were alarm calls from sprinkler pipes and sprinkler heads in large apartment complexes that had frozen and busted. When the temperature finally rose above freezing the issues compounded with the sprinkler systems.
Ask Asa: Dozens attend Whippoorwill's pay-what-you-can Christmas dinner
RIDGELAND, S.C. — More than 100 people from the Jasper County, South Carolina area gathered for a pay-what-you-can — or nothing at all — Christmas dinner atWhippoorwill Farms. Whippoorwill partnered with Mother Smokin’ Good BBQ and other local businesses to offer a warm meal and meaningful celebrations...
SPD and SFD spread Christmas cheer through the community
Families came out on Monday night to enjoy Holiday Movie Night on Grady street. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) and the Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) hosted a Christmas movie night to help spread some Christmas cheer. Thanks to the partnership of local businesses including Bulloch Solutions, Aspen Aerogels and Party...
Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it. Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.
Allen “Larry” Sharpe
Allen “Larry” Sharpe, age 83, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident which took his wife of 36 years, Diane Sharpe. Mr. Sharpe was the son of the late JD and Sarah Sharpe. Larry graduated from Southeast Bulloch High...
Travelers experiencing flight delays at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many travelers are experiencing flight delays at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Monday. WTOC saw a backed-up line of people waiting for more than an hour to get rental cars. Others were trying to track-down their luggage. WTOC confirmed Southwest Airlines did NOT cancel *all of...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
Diane H. Sharpe
Diane Sharpe, age 77, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after a motor vehicle accident. Mrs. Sharpe was the daughter of the late Sam and Beatrice Hogue. Diane loved to read her extensive collection of Christian books by David Jeremiah, watch western movies and attend Gospel Baptist Church in Claxton, where she was a member. More than anything, Diane loved her husband of 36 years, Larry Sharpe and her dog Lila.
SHS congratulates students for placing in 2023 GMEA District 1 Honor Band
Some Statesboro High School band students competed for a seat in the GMEA (Georgia Music Educators Association) District 1 Honor Band on Saturday, December 10, at South Effingham High School. These students included Spencer Boyum, Percussion; Tyler Blythe, Trumpet; Emory D’Arcangelo, Clarinet; Sean Eggleston, Tenor Saxophone; and Mason Thompson, Trumpet.
Ogeechee Road between Cottonvale and Elk Road closed after crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - North and South Ogeechee Road is closed between Cottonvale and Elk Road due to a crash with injuries, according to the Chatham County police. There’s no timeline on when the road will re-open. Georgia State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
Alton Donald Bell Sr.
Mr. Alton Donald Bell, Sr., age 87, passed away peacefully Thursday morning at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, surrounded by immediate family. Donald was born on August 5, 1935, to Alton D. and Myrtle (Lewis) Bell and was the oldest of four children. The Bulloch County native was a 1954 graduate of Stilson High School.
