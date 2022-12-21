ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Soda Pop Shoppe closing after more than three decades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Locals are saying goodbye to yet another Savannah staple - Soda Pop Shoppe is closing its doors for the final time Friday evening. It’s been in business for more than three decades. Since 1989, Soda Pop Shoppe has been serving food at Broughton and Bull...
SAVANNAH, GA
Wiley’s ‘World Famous’ Championship BBQ

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be one of Savannah’s best kept secrets. “Most people’s response when they come to Wiley’s Championship BBQ is, ‘it’s in a strip mall,’” said Wiley’s owner Nate Shaffer. But if you take a closer look, or...
SAVANNAH, GA
SFD contains fire on Savannah’s Southside

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department says that a local townhouse was damaged in a fire on Savannah’s Southside earlier today. According to officials, Savannah Fire responded to a fire at the Quail Ridge Townhouses Monday afternoon. Firefighters received the call around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 26. Neighbors said that they smelled something […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Pooler residents now homeless after pipe bursts on Christmas Day

POOLER, Ga. — Some Pooler residents don't have a home after pipes burst in their apartment complex on Christmas day. Residents here at Parkside at the Highlands apartments told WJCL a sprinkler line burst, flooding multiple apartments and displacing residents. “Pipes must've burst, definitely on the third floor, trickled...
POOLER, GA
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
SAVANNAH, GA
SPD and SFD spread Christmas cheer through the community

Families came out on Monday night to enjoy Holiday Movie Night on Grady street. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) and the Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) hosted a Christmas movie night to help spread some Christmas cheer. Thanks to the partnership of local businesses including Bulloch Solutions, Aspen Aerogels and Party...
STATESBORO, GA
Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it. Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.
SAVANNAH, GA
Allen “Larry” Sharpe

Allen “Larry” Sharpe, age 83, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident which took his wife of 36 years, Diane Sharpe. Mr. Sharpe was the son of the late JD and Sarah Sharpe. Larry graduated from Southeast Bulloch High...
STATESBORO, GA
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house

Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Diane H. Sharpe

Diane Sharpe, age 77, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after a motor vehicle accident. Mrs. Sharpe was the daughter of the late Sam and Beatrice Hogue. Diane loved to read her extensive collection of Christian books by David Jeremiah, watch western movies and attend Gospel Baptist Church in Claxton, where she was a member. More than anything, Diane loved her husband of 36 years, Larry Sharpe and her dog Lila.
STATESBORO, GA
Alton Donald Bell Sr.

Mr. Alton Donald Bell, Sr., age 87, passed away peacefully Thursday morning at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, surrounded by immediate family. Donald was born on August 5, 1935, to Alton D. and Myrtle (Lewis) Bell and was the oldest of four children. The Bulloch County native was a 1954 graduate of Stilson High School.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

