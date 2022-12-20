Read full article on original website
Rev. Virgil F. Sheriff
Reverend Virgil Franklin Sheriff, 80 formerly of Galion, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Woodside Village. Virgil was born in Mansfield on July 31, 1942, to the late Wilbur and Cora (Speelman) Sheriff. On January 27, 1973, he would marry Mary (Mann) Sheriff, and she survives in Marion.
Bertha M. Campbell
Bertha Mae Campbell, 84, of Galion, passed away on December 21, 2022, in Crestline. Bertha was born in Scioto County, Ohio on May 3, 1938, to the late James and Ethel (Horsley) Brown. She married Michael L. Campbell on February 14, 1992, and he preceded her in death on March 28, 2005.
Gary Nikolaus
Gary Allen Nikolaus, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Brookwood Place Assisted Living. He was born in Mansfield on January 10, 1948, to the late Robert and Maxine (Ryder) Nikolaus. After graduating from Madison High School, Gary attended The University of Akron and graduated...
Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch
Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch, 25, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. Born on June 6, 1997 in Mansfield, Nick was the son of Andrew Scharosch and Rhonda (Erwin) Yarger. Nick was a graduate of Lexington High School. A caring man, Nick never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone. He had a big heart and freely put others before himself. Nick was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved road trips taken on the motorcycle, and road racing motorcycles. Generally anything to do with motorcycles Nick was up for it. Being outdoors was one of Nick’s favorite things. He enjoyed kayaking, fishing, hunting, hiking, and taking nature walks. Nick loved his therapy cat, Spaz.
Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus
Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22.
Columbus Bishop Watterson dispatches Johnstown Northridge
Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Johnstown Northridge in a 53-41 verdict on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Upper Arlington denies Columbus Independence's challenge
Upper Arlington handed Columbus Independence a tough 46-31 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Richland, Ashland and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies; Crawford County now 3
Richland, Ashland and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Crawford County moved to a Level 3 just before 9 a.m. That means in that county, all road are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
No quarter given: Port Clinton puts down Genoa Area
Port Clinton lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Genoa Area for a 54-31 victory at Genoa Area High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Van Buren can't hang with Columbus Grove
Columbus Grove pushed past Van Buren for a 60-48 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21.
New Bremen rides to cruise-control win over Dola Hardin Northern
New Bremen gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Dola Hardin Northern 70-35 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22.
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21.
Hilliard Darby escapes close call with Hilliard Bradley
A tight-knit tilt turned in Hilliard Darby's direction just enough to squeeze past Hilliard Bradley 44-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Hilliard Bradley authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Hilliard Darby at the end of the first quarter.
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Attica Seneca East over North Baltimore
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Attica Seneca East during a 59-26 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22.
Columbus St. Francis DeSales posts win at Pataskala Watkins Memorial's expense
Columbus St. Francis DeSales knocked off Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21.
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Generator-powered Richland County EMA provides winter storm update
MANSFIELD -- The irony was not lost on Rebecca Owens that the Richland County Emergency Management Agency office lost power on Friday afternoon. But the new EMA director, her office inside the Peoples Community Center at 597 Park Ave. East powered by a generator, still met with media during a online update session.
Fact-finder agrees with city in not recommending retention bonuses for Mansfield firefighters
MANSFIELD -- A state fact-finder agreed with the City of Mansfield in not recommending retention bonuses for firefighters as part of a new collective bargaining agreement. The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266, during contract negotiations, had argued its members deserved "retention incentives" comparable to the $6,500 one-time awards paid to the city's police officers earlier this year.
Salvation Army announces volunteer-run warming center to open Thursday night in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens said Thursday she is only aware of one warming center that will be open during this weekend's expected arctic blast. The Salvation Army DeWald Center, 47 S. Main St. in Mansfield, will open a warming center on Thursday at...
