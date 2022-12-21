ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Titanic’ Gave Billy Zane His Iconic Role and a Second Career as an Artist

Turns out, “Titanic” was a career highlight in more ways than one for Billy Zane. Zane famously played Caledon Hockley, the gun-toting fiancé of Rose (played by Kate Winslet), who is incensed that she could prefer the impoverished artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) over him. But Zane was even more removed from the role than audiences knew. “It was a flash point to a whole other life as a painter. That happened on that set,” Zane told Vulture in a recent interview in honor of the James Cameron film’s 25th anniversary. “That’s become an entirely parallel journey — ironic for someone who played...
Whiskey Riff

Watch Tyler Childers Perform His First Christmas Song, “Luke”

I still can’t figure out how this one didn’t make the album. Of course, Tyler Childers released his 5th career studio album this year, a Gospel album of sorts titled, Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven? The album featured 8 songs, recorded in 3 different styles for a 3-disc, 24 track project. And with a few covers, a few old songs, and some instrumentals, the one main gripe about the album is that there wasn’t enough new material. While performing at […] The post Watch Tyler Childers Perform His First Christmas Song, “Luke” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Marconews.com

Jamie Lee Curtis, 'OG Nepo Baby,' says the label is designed to 'diminish' and 'hurt'

Jamie Lee Curtis is the latest critic of the viral nepotism baby debate. "Nepo babies," short for nepotism or the practice of favoring friends and family for jobs, has gained traction among social media users as they've used the term with both fascination and repulsion after learning up-and-coming stars might've had a helping hand in entering show business. The discourse was sparked once again in Vulture's cover story, "The Year of the Nepo Baby," earlier this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy