Turns out, “Titanic” was a career highlight in more ways than one for Billy Zane. Zane famously played Caledon Hockley, the gun-toting fiancé of Rose (played by Kate Winslet), who is incensed that she could prefer the impoverished artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) over him. But Zane was even more removed from the role than audiences knew. “It was a flash point to a whole other life as a painter. That happened on that set,” Zane told Vulture in a recent interview in honor of the James Cameron film’s 25th anniversary. “That’s become an entirely parallel journey — ironic for someone who played...

33 MINUTES AGO