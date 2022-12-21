ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants offense shows signs of breaking out with playoff berth in sight

That wasn’t troublemaker Kelly Leak out there catching passes and that wasn’t Amanda Wurlitzer tossing touchdowns and that wasn’t hot-headed Tanner Boyle drilling a long, long field goal. And that definitely wasn’t cranky Morris Buttermaker directing the home team from the sideline. The Giants did not lose Saturday to a bunch of, well, a bunch of … “We weren’t playing the Bad News Bears,” receiver Darius Slayton said. “That’s potentially the two-seed in the NFC. They’ve got a lot of good players. I definitely don’t think it changes our perspective of our team. We know we have a good team, we just have to make...
Derek Carr Criticized by Raiders Fans After Davante Adams Struggles in Steelers Loss

When six-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams forced the Green Bay Packers to trade him to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason, there was an expectation that reforming his connection with his college teammate Derek Carr would lead to offensive fireworks. While the Fresno State alums showed flashes of...
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket After Saturday

After Saturday's slate of Week 16 games, the 2022 NFL playoff picture is coming into more focus with eight teams in the dance. Seven of the 14 playoff spots were already locked up coming into this weekend. The Buffalo Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as division champions thanks to their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000

No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results

Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?. Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.
2023 NFL Free Agency: Big-Name Players Who Should Seek New Teams This Offseason

Hundreds of NFL players will enter free agency in 2023. But while reunions might be sensible for many of them, several top players should seriously consider a change in scenery. Although one particular factor may stand out for each key free agent, that decision will not be based on a...
Fantasy Football Week 16: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

With the fantasy football playoffs in focus, managers need league-winning pickups in Week 16. Believe it or not, they can put their hopes in a few rookies, including a third-string quarterback, and a couple of Seattle Seahawks. This will all make sense in a few moments. First, let's get through...
Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars

Week 16 could be a tricky one to navigate for fantasy managers. No NFL teams are on bye, but injuries remain an obstacle at several key positions. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is on injured reserve with a torn ACL, New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave is out with a hamstring injury, and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is done for the year with an ankle injury.
Jaguars Hype Swells on Twitter as Trevor Lawrence Shines vs. Jets amid Playoff Push

The Jacksonville Jaguars control their own destiny in the AFC South. Jacksonville moved one step closer to its first playoff appearance since the 2017 campaign with a 19-3 victory over the New York Jets in Thursday's AFC showdown at MetLife Stadium. Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram and the defense led the way for the visitors, who improved to 7-8 on the season with a third straight win.
Luke Getsy Ridiculed by Fans After Justin Fields, Bears Lose to Josh Allen, Bills

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has gone from potential head coaching candidate to one of the most criticized faces in Chicago sports. Getsy was ripped to shreds by Bears fans on social media Saturday following Chicago's dreadful offensive performance in a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL.
Bill Belichick Takes Blame for Patriots' Offensive Struggles: 'I'm the Head Coach'

The offensive struggles that have plagued the New England Patriots throughout the 2022 season doomed them once again in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked directly if he deserves the blame for the team's struggles, and he accepted full responsibility, telling reporters, "I'm the head coach."

