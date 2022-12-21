Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
NFL Christmas Day live tracker: Aaron Rodgers, Packers visit Dolphins in important matchup
NFL Christmas Day kicks off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers looking for a third straight win against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have been reeling lately. Will they right the ship at home and inch closer to a playoff berth?. Follow all the action...
The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career
In addition to discussing a report that came out Saturday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been preparing for the challenge of maximizing his chosen quarterback, Deshaun Watson.
Giants offense shows signs of breaking out with playoff berth in sight
That wasn’t troublemaker Kelly Leak out there catching passes and that wasn’t Amanda Wurlitzer tossing touchdowns and that wasn’t hot-headed Tanner Boyle drilling a long, long field goal. And that definitely wasn’t cranky Morris Buttermaker directing the home team from the sideline. The Giants did not lose Saturday to a bunch of, well, a bunch of … “We weren’t playing the Bad News Bears,” receiver Darius Slayton said. “That’s potentially the two-seed in the NFC. They’ve got a lot of good players. I definitely don’t think it changes our perspective of our team. We know we have a good team, we just have to make...
Derek Carr Criticized by Raiders Fans After Davante Adams Struggles in Steelers Loss
When six-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams forced the Green Bay Packers to trade him to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason, there was an expectation that reforming his connection with his college teammate Derek Carr would lead to offensive fireworks. While the Fresno State alums showed flashes of...
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket After Saturday
After Saturday's slate of Week 16 games, the 2022 NFL playoff picture is coming into more focus with eight teams in the dance. Seven of the 14 playoff spots were already locked up coming into this weekend. The Buffalo Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as division champions thanks to their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000
No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results
Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?. Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.
2023 NFL Free Agency: Big-Name Players Who Should Seek New Teams This Offseason
Hundreds of NFL players will enter free agency in 2023. But while reunions might be sensible for many of them, several top players should seriously consider a change in scenery. Although one particular factor may stand out for each key free agent, that decision will not be based on a...
Rob Gronkowski Contacted Bucs This Season About Potential Return to NFL, Bowles Says
Amid buzz over his recent tweet about being bored, Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season about potentially making a comeback. Head coach Todd Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times it was "more of a conversation than anything else" with Gronkowski about ending his retirement.
49ers' Nick Bosa 'Secured His Defensive MVP' vs. Commanders, George Kittle Says
In what has been a tight race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has at least one vocal supporter in his own locker room. George Kittle told reporters Bosa "secured his defensive MVP" with a dominant performance in Saturday's 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.
NFL Fans in Awe as Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss' Vikings Record in 15 Games
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson continues to etch his name into the history books, this time by breaking a record set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Jefferson broke Moss' single-season Vikings receiving record of 1,632 yards during Saturday's game against the New York Giants. With about...
Titans' Ryan Tannehill a Long Shot to Play This Season After Surgery on Ankle Injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is considered a "long shot" to return to the field this season after undergoing ankle surgery this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported earlier this week that Tannehill would "very likely" be out for the season because of the injury. Tannehill...
NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results After Saturday
Several NFL teams on the brink of postseason berths battled for their playoff lives Saturday afternoon as the league kicked off a holiday slate of games that featured top franchises and some of the most prominent playmakers in the game. Did Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and AJ Brown...
Report: Sean Payton Eyes Return as NFL HC with Vic Fangio as DC; Latest on Contract
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is already putting an "all-star staff" together in the event he lands a head coaching job this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. One potential addition is veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who most recently spent three seasons as head coach of the...
Fantasy Football Week 16: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
With the fantasy football playoffs in focus, managers need league-winning pickups in Week 16. Believe it or not, they can put their hopes in a few rookies, including a third-string quarterback, and a couple of Seattle Seahawks. This will all make sense in a few moments. First, let's get through...
Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars
Week 16 could be a tricky one to navigate for fantasy managers. No NFL teams are on bye, but injuries remain an obstacle at several key positions. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is on injured reserve with a torn ACL, New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave is out with a hamstring injury, and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is done for the year with an ankle injury.
Jaguars Hype Swells on Twitter as Trevor Lawrence Shines vs. Jets amid Playoff Push
The Jacksonville Jaguars control their own destiny in the AFC South. Jacksonville moved one step closer to its first playoff appearance since the 2017 campaign with a 19-3 victory over the New York Jets in Thursday's AFC showdown at MetLife Stadium. Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram and the defense led the way for the visitors, who improved to 7-8 on the season with a third straight win.
Kedon Slovis to Transfer to BYU from Pitt; Ranked Among Top QBs in Transfer Portal
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis announced Saturday via social media that he is transferring to BYU. Slovis entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. BYU will be his third school in what will be his fifth season in 2023. In addition to Pitt, he also suited up for the USC Trojans from 2019-2021.
Luke Getsy Ridiculed by Fans After Justin Fields, Bears Lose to Josh Allen, Bills
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has gone from potential head coaching candidate to one of the most criticized faces in Chicago sports. Getsy was ripped to shreds by Bears fans on social media Saturday following Chicago's dreadful offensive performance in a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL.
Bill Belichick Takes Blame for Patriots' Offensive Struggles: 'I'm the Head Coach'
The offensive struggles that have plagued the New England Patriots throughout the 2022 season doomed them once again in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked directly if he deserves the blame for the team's struggles, and he accepted full responsibility, telling reporters, "I'm the head coach."
