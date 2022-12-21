Read full article on original website
Ovechkin Overcomes Howe in Caps Win
More than 18,000 fans found an early Christmas present tucked in their stockings on Friday night at Capital One Arena. Ever since Alex Ovechkin poured three pucks past Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek on Dec. 13 in Chicago to become the third player ever to score 800 career goals in the NHL, the Ovechkin Watch has been on high alert.
MTL@DAL: Game Recap
DALLAS -- The Stars played the role of the Grinch on Friday, besting the Canadiens 4-2 at the American Airlines Center to head into the holiday break. Head coach Martin St-Louis made several changes to his lineup in Dallas, including a new top line of Jonathan Drouin, Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia. Suzuki's oftentime linemates Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach completed a trio with Mike Hoffman, while Michael Pezzetta was back in uniform for the first time on the current road trip in place of Evgenii Dadonov.
Ovechkin gets 802nd goal for Capitals, passes Howe for 2nd in NHL history
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin sat in his locker stall with his 2-year-old son Ilya sitting on his left knee, holding the puck from his 801st NHL goal, and 4-year-old son Sergei on his right knee, holding the puck from No. 802. It was an emotional cap to an emotional night...
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes
Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
Stars look to carry road momentum into matchup against McDavid, Draisaitl
Back on home ice and facing Edmonton, Dallas has another opportunity to shut down top NHL scorers. The Stars have a lot of things swirling around on Wednesday night. One, they're coming off a long road trip, and the first home game afterward can often be a trap in the NHL.
LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings seek revenge after a loss to Calgary in the season's first meeting. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
Howe's son congratulates Ovechkin on 802nd NHL goal
In special recorded message, Mark Howe lauds Capitals captain, encourages him to catch Gretzky. Mark Howe, the son of "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe, recorded a special message for Alex Ovechkin for his 802nd NHL goal, which the Washington Capitals captain scored on Friday. With the milestone goal, Ovechkin moves ahead...
Kane, Toews lift Blackhawks past Blue Jackets to end 8-game skid
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each had a goal and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at United Center on Friday. Max Domi had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (8-20-4), who had...
Sharangovich dresses up as Santa, gives gifts to Devils teammates
New Jersey forward puts special thought behind the presents in new video. The New Jersey Devils better watch out and better not cry because Santagovich is coming to town. Yegor Sharangovich dressed up as Santa Claus and gave out Christmas presents to his teammates in a new video posted by the Devils on social media.
2023 World Junior Championship Group A preview
Bedard, Canada look to repeat as champs; Sweden seeks more scoring. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Today, we preview the Group A preliminary-round bracket. Canada will have eight players back from the team won the...
MTL@DAL: What you need to know
DALLAS - The Canadiens play their final game before the Christmas break on Friday in Dallas. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. Following games in Arizona and Colorado this week, the Canadiens are in Dallas on Friday with a chance to head home with points from every stop on the first half of their seven-game road trip. The Habs have split a pair of overtime decisions during their current jaunt, besting the Coyotes 3-2 on Monday before falling 2-1 to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Equipment Boy
At the beginning of December, the boys did a shootout to end practice. It wasn't to decide who had to keep their upper lip fur from November to be Mustache Boy - it was to find out who would be "Equipment Boy." Whoever lost had to wear gear of his...
Stephenson's 4 points help Golden Knights to shootout win against Blues
LAS VEGAS -- Chandler Stephenson had four points and scored in the shootout in the Vegas Golden Knights' 5-4 victory against St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. Stephenson tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal with 1:36 left in the third period, scoring on a shot from below the right face-off circle off a rebound.
Morrissey enters Norris conversation during stellar season with Jets
Defenseman has NHL career highs in points, assists after pep talk from new coach. Josh Morrissey has a new nickname this season, one that speaks to just how well the Winnipeg Jets defenseman has played: "Norrissey." It's hard not that think it's accurate with the season the 27-year-old is having.
HOLIDAY CHEER!
Flames take down the Ducks in OT, move back into a playoff spot by going 3-0-1 on pivotal road trip. Rasmus Andersson goes top shelf with a wicked shot to lift the Flames past the Ducks in OT, 3-2 00:34 • 3:30 AM. The sleigh is packed up, all...
Stone Powers Golden Knights to 5-4 Shootout Win vs. Blues
Golden Knights pick up two points heading into Christmas break. Four players had multi-point nights for the Vegas Golden Knights as they defeated the St. Louis Blues, 5-4, in a shootout on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. HOW IT WENT DOWN. Early in the first period, Alex Pietrangelo skated into...
Shaw to have hearing for actions in Wild game
Forward facing discipline for kneeing Svechnikov of Sharks. Mason Shaw will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The Minnesota Wild forward is facing discipline for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov on Thursday. The incident occurred near the boards in the Sharks zone...
