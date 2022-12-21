ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals’ worst fears were realized on Christmas. Offensive lineman La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season. Collins suffered an awful knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots. On Christmas, the Bengals and their right tackle received an unfortunate gift. An MRI revealed that he tore both Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Leaving Door Open to Return in 2023 with Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski's second retirement may be another one-and-done. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Gronkowski will consider playing in 2023 after considering a comeback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Gronkowski announced his second retirement in June after waffling back and forth on whether to play this season. Buccaneers...
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Eli Apple Calls out Patriots' Mac Jones for 'Dirty' Low Block

Mac Jones may be developing a reputation as a dirty player. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple criticized Jones after the Patriots quarterback was called for a low block in Cincinnati's 22-18 win over New England on Saturday. "Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me," Apple said, per Sean T....
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results

Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?. Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000

No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket After Saturday

After Saturday's slate of Week 16 games, the 2022 NFL playoff picture is coming into more focus with eight teams in the dance. Seven of the 14 playoff spots were already locked up coming into this weekend. The Buffalo Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as division champions thanks to their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report

Jets Must Move on from Zach Wilson in Offseason as QB Implodes in TNF Loss to Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the first and second picks in the 2021 NFL draft, respectively, met for the second time on Thursday night. The Jaguars win served as a showcase of just how drastically the two quarterbacks' careers have arched in opposite directions since being drafted. Lawrence has played...
Bleacher Report

Carson Wentz Replaces Taylor Heinicke as Commanders QB vs. 49ers in Week 16

The Washington Commanders have replaced Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Washington was down 30-14 at the time it inserted Wentz into the game. Heinicke completed 13 of 18 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns against one interception before being pulled.
Bleacher Report

Julian Edelman: Mac Jones Should Have Tripped Chandler Jones on Game-Winning Play

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman offered a solution that would have saved Mac Jones the humiliation of being on the receiving end of Chandler Jones' stiff arm on the final play of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Appearing on Inside the NFL (h/t Dakota Randall...
Bleacher Report

Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Saturday

NFL Week 16 will likely go down as the toughest week to figure out from a daily fantasy football perspective. The 10-game Saturday afternoon slate features a ton of potential obstacles from bad weather in certain parts of the country to quarterback injuries affecting some teams. The best strategy for...
Bleacher Report

DJ Uiagalelei Reportedly Expected to Transfer to Oregon State from Clemson

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who announced Dec. 5 that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, is expected to leave the Tigers for Oregon State, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Uiagalelei completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards (6.8 yards per attempt), 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions for...
