NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals’ worst fears were realized on Christmas. Offensive lineman La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season. Collins suffered an awful knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots. On Christmas, the Bengals and their right tackle received an unfortunate gift. An MRI revealed that he tore both Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
College Football Bowl Picks 2022-23: Odds and Predictions for Every Game
In the era of college football bowl season being affected by opt-outs and the transfer portal, two games stand out over the next week because of returning quarterbacks. Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns will face off with Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl. One...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Leaving Door Open to Return in 2023 with Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski's second retirement may be another one-and-done. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Gronkowski will consider playing in 2023 after considering a comeback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Gronkowski announced his second retirement in June after waffling back and forth on whether to play this season. Buccaneers...
Bleacher Report
NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results After Saturday
Several NFL teams on the brink of postseason berths battled for their playoff lives Saturday afternoon as the league kicked off a holiday slate of games that featured top franchises and some of the most prominent playmakers in the game. Did Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and AJ Brown...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Eli Apple Calls out Patriots' Mac Jones for 'Dirty' Low Block
Mac Jones may be developing a reputation as a dirty player. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple criticized Jones after the Patriots quarterback was called for a low block in Cincinnati's 22-18 win over New England on Saturday. "Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me," Apple said, per Sean T....
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa 'Secured His Defensive MVP' vs. Commanders, George Kittle Says
In what has been a tight race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has at least one vocal supporter in his own locker room. George Kittle told reporters Bosa "secured his defensive MVP" with a dominant performance in Saturday's 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans in Awe as Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss' Vikings Record in 15 Games
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson continues to etch his name into the history books, this time by breaking a record set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Jefferson broke Moss' single-season Vikings receiving record of 1,632 yards during Saturday's game against the New York Giants. With about...
Bleacher Report
Report: Eagles' Jalen Hurts Will Push to Play vs. Saints Despite Shoulder Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles remain one win away from clinching the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the NFC following Saturday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and quarterback Jalen Hurts wants to return to help those efforts. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Hurts, who missed the Cowboys game with a...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results
Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?. Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000
No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket After Saturday
After Saturday's slate of Week 16 games, the 2022 NFL playoff picture is coming into more focus with eight teams in the dance. Seven of the 14 playoff spots were already locked up coming into this weekend. The Buffalo Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as division champions thanks to their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
Jets Must Move on from Zach Wilson in Offseason as QB Implodes in TNF Loss to Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the first and second picks in the 2021 NFL draft, respectively, met for the second time on Thursday night. The Jaguars win served as a showcase of just how drastically the two quarterbacks' careers have arched in opposite directions since being drafted. Lawrence has played...
Bleacher Report
Carson Wentz Replaces Taylor Heinicke as Commanders QB vs. 49ers in Week 16
The Washington Commanders have replaced Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Washington was down 30-14 at the time it inserted Wentz into the game. Heinicke completed 13 of 18 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns against one interception before being pulled.
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Eve Games
As the bitter cold gripped several cities across the United States and impacted several games on the Week 16 Christmas Eve slate, a quarterback rose to the occasion and looks like the favorite to win NFL MVP. In the early kickoff games, we didn't just see battles between ground attacks...
Bleacher Report
College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings Post-2022 Early Signing Period
Four teams are in the hunt for the national championship as the College Football Playoff semifinal games loom large. But most teams out of the playoff are turning their attention to the 2023 season. The three-day early signing period wrapped up Friday, and coaching staffs across the country have a...
Bleacher Report
Julian Edelman: Mac Jones Should Have Tripped Chandler Jones on Game-Winning Play
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman offered a solution that would have saved Mac Jones the humiliation of being on the receiving end of Chandler Jones' stiff arm on the final play of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Appearing on Inside the NFL (h/t Dakota Randall...
Bleacher Report
Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Saturday
NFL Week 16 will likely go down as the toughest week to figure out from a daily fantasy football perspective. The 10-game Saturday afternoon slate features a ton of potential obstacles from bad weather in certain parts of the country to quarterback injuries affecting some teams. The best strategy for...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Ryan Tannehill a Long Shot to Play This Season After Surgery on Ankle Injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is considered a "long shot" to return to the field this season after undergoing ankle surgery this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported earlier this week that Tannehill would "very likely" be out for the season because of the injury. Tannehill...
Bleacher Report
DJ Uiagalelei Reportedly Expected to Transfer to Oregon State from Clemson
Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who announced Dec. 5 that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, is expected to leave the Tigers for Oregon State, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Uiagalelei completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards (6.8 yards per attempt), 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions for...
