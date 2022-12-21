People Are Sharing The Biggest Traps That Most Of Us Fall For, And I'm Honestly Learning So Much

— shimattzu

"I could absolutely shred guitar licks of all genres, at age 17. I could play literally everything, lead guitar-wise. I had 10hr/day practice sessions for nine years and sacrificed my grades and social life. And then I completely gave it all up when I heard Steve Vai play live — it crushed me. Try as I might, there was no way I could do what he was doing, and I couldn’t get over it.

Decades later, I realize I made a huge mistake. I was good, and my entire philosophy was based on something outside of myself that I couldn’t control. Don’t make this mistake. Do YOU, and put yourself out there just because you like it."

— judgehood