People Are Sharing The Biggest Traps That Most Of Us Fall For, And I'm Honestly Learning So Much

By Alice Lahoda
 4 days ago

It is a universally known truth that life is really fucking hard, because the thing about being human is that so many of us make mistakes that keep us from living our best lives.

Recently, u/magicfeistybitcoin asked, " What's one of life's biggest traps that people fall into? "

The question struck a chord with over 10,000 commenters who waxed poetic about all of humanity's common pitfalls. Here are some of the best responses:

1. "You gotta be your own advocate. If you think other people will fix your problems, you're gonna have a bad time."

Ecstatic-Appeal-5683

2. "I work in a nursing home, and I've seen an absurd number of people burn themselves out because they feel obligated to pick up extra shifts or come in early/stay late whenever they’re asked. You don’t need a reason or excuse to say no. "

"Also, take your allowed breaks at work! Use that time to decompress, and your mental health will be better for it. I’ve stopped actually asking if it’s okay and just say I'm taking my break; it makes it harder for anyone to object."

atridir

3. "Worrying too much about what others think or how I'm perceived. I think this goes along with increased self-esteem, but I started feeling a lot better about myself when I let go of the fear of judgement."

isthisagoodusernamee

4. "Thinking that you're running out of time to do something because someone else has done it already."

shimattzu

"I could absolutely shred guitar licks of all genres, at age 17. I could play literally everything, lead guitar-wise. I had 10hr/day practice sessions for nine years and sacrificed my grades and social life. And then I completely gave it all up when I heard Steve Vai play live — it crushed me. Try as I might, there was no way I could do what he was doing, and I couldn’t get over it.

Decades later, I realize I made a huge mistake. I was good, and my entire philosophy was based on something outside of myself that I couldn’t control. Don’t make this mistake. Do YOU, and put yourself out there just because you like it."

judgehood

5. "Never letting go of the past. That can kill you, I swear."

skinnyfatguyuk

"Some memories and traumas will stick with you for your entire life, but you can manage the way you react to them.

What I have learned is to embrace that miserable feeling you get when you remember and just let it pass on its own time. Do not run — face it, and your brain will adapt to the feeling and slowly process the memory so you can put it to rest."

Two-Tu

6. "Marrying or otherwise committing to someone who is mean to you and doesn’t treat you well."

inhousedad

7. "Getting in a relationship with someone just because of social pressure or not wanting to be alone. I have a friend whose boyfriend tried pressuring her into getting married, but they broke up because she wasn't ready. He then proposed to another person. I asked my friend why her ex was desperate to get married, and she said it’s his friends are all married and he didn’t want to be the only one who isn't."

"I have another friend who hasn't been single since he was 18 years old because he didn’t want to be forced to face all the feelings of being alone. Sounds unhealthy as hell."

mznh

8. "Toxic relationships. People try to 'fix' their partners, but they just end up getting themselves hurt."

Beautiful_Trouble376

9. "Having kids because society said they should. Nothing against kids, but the pressure to have children is immense from family, friends, and/or religion in most cultures. More often than not, child-free couples have to explain WHY they chose not to (or couldn't) have kids."

applesitis

10. "Feeling the need to upgrade cars, houses, jewelry, etc. to keep up with your peers."

kukukele

"Yes! Lifestyle inflation is how people earning $100k+ a year live paycheck-to-paycheck."

DOE_ZELF_NORMAAL

"I have friends who tell me to buy certain things like new cars 'because I can afford it.' They are so confused when I reply, 'I can afford not to as well.'"

HOWDY__YALL

11. "Thinking people can’t/won't turn on you or set you up to fail for their amusement or personal gain."

Sucks2tobeeveryone

12. "Sunk-cost fallacy. I stayed at a job for too long because I already put so much time and effort into it, even though the salary was crap. I finally decided to leave, and I'm doing so much better financially, emotionally, and physically. It's been five years since I left, and sometimes I wonder what my life would be if I stayed — and it's just depressing. Looking back, leaving was one of my best decisions of my life."

YounomsayinMawfk

13. "Not knowing how to use credit cards right to either help or hurt you in the long run."

DirectRadish3459

"THIS! I work for a credit card company and speak to people daily in debt they'll never get out of. It's sad."

5DollarHitJob

14. "I had to take out a payday loan once. I borrowed exactly what I needed to pay rent while waiting for a paycheck, then I paid it back the day I got my paycheck — regardless of how little I would have had left to live on until the next one. The interest on the loan was so high that I would've paid twice as much as I borrowed in just 30 days."

"I also had the payday loan place fully delete my info (they offer to keep your bank info to make future loans easy) so they would never contact me, because I was determined never to use it again."

pyorre

15. "Having an elaborate, expensive wedding that does nothing but stress everyone out and bankrupt you."

wistfulmaiden

"Starting your marriage with avoidable debt is a terrible idea."

Dayv1d

16. "Multi-level marketing. Someone got me to go to an 'informational' seminar once, and the rhetoric was exactly what a lot of people want to hear about themselves for validation. It was so manipulative."

Tbone139

17. "Alcoholism and drugs. Eventually getting high stops being fun, but by then you can't stop because your body is physically dependent on it. It sucks."

Missesmommypants

18. "Doing nothing due to fear of rejection or failure."

Aukstesne_uz_tave

"Or Fear of Rejection's cousin: doing nothing because doing something limits your options."

ShortBusRide

19. "Putting things off. We could do this more as kids because someone was there to pick up the slack or stay on top of us. But as an adult, the consequences of procrastinating can mess your entire life up."

Usr_115

20. "I have heard so many stories from people who achieved the highest level of success in their field...only to fall into the deepest depression of their life when they realized it didn't fill that piece inside of them that was missing."

"It's like how any sports team that wins a championship is just grinding at it again the next year. Not that pursuing lofty goals isn't worth it, but as Ralph Waldo Emerson said, 'It's the not the destination; it's the journey.'"

nate6259

21. "Assuming people on the internet know what they are talking about."

ZombieKombi2

22. "Imposter syndrome. The cure is eventually realizing no one has a clue what they're doing."

IKillZombies4Cash

"Amen. It’s both frightening and relieving to discover how fucking incompetent most people are."

NewLizardBrain

23. "Believing that life ends when you hit 20, 30, 40...or any age, really. You can have new experiences no matter how old you are."

kissiusmybuttius

24. "Thinking you have more time and not appreciating every moment as you're in it."

iamwearingashirt

H/T r/AskReddit

Some replies have been edited for length and clarity.

What big life trap(s) have you fallen into? Let us know in the comments! 👇

Community Policy