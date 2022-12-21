Bodycam footage shows NYPD cops rescuing man who fell onto subway tracks

Pulse-pounding bodycam footage captures the moment two NYPD cops patrolling a Brooklyn subway station rescued a man who fell onto the tracks this week.

The brief clip, posted to Twitter by Commissioner Keechant Sewell, shows the officers running along the Grant Avenue A train platform to the spot where the 50-year-old man was struggling to hoist himself back onto the platform around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The officers ran along the Grant Avenue A train platform until they reached the man, who was struggling to get back up onto the platform. Twitter / @NYPDPC

Another straphanger points out the man to Officers Georin Duran and Irwin Luperon before the duo in blue grab him by the arms and pull him to safety, the video shows.

The cops are shown grabbing the 50-year-old man’s arms and pulling him to safety. Twitter / @NYPDPC

“Strategically deployed @NYPD75Pct officers were on the platform in Brooklyn’s Grant Ave train station when a straphanger fell onto the tracks,” Sewell wrote. “They immediately jumped into action, pulling the man to safety.”

The man was hospitalized in stable condition. Twitter / @NYPDPC

“Saving a fellow New Yorker — Truly NY’s Finest!”

The man was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, cops said.