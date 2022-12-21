ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Man barricades in Lancaster mobile home park with two children

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

A suspect is barricaded in a mobile home park following a high-speed pursuit in Lancaster Wednesday.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday began pursuing a man who was driving at speeds over 130 mph through surface streets in Palmdale before driving onto the northbound 14 Highway Freeway, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.

The suspect, who had two children with him, got off the freeway at Golden Valley and entered a mobile home a park in Lancaster where he barricaded himself.

Witnesses at the mobile home park told deputies the suspect threatened to shoot the children during the barricade.

The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.

CHP officers remained at the scene, Kimball said.

