ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncataggies.com

Men's Tennis Goes Into 2023 After Strong 2022 Fall Showing

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T men's tennis will enter the 2023 season on the strength of a successful fall season that saw the program win 25 matches. Before the official fall season, Esteban Lopez played in a Universal Tennis Ratings pro tournament. He won his first-round matchup, 2-6, 6-0, 6-3, against Rahul Sachdev before battling Sekou Bangoura. After that, Lopez lost a highly competitive match to Bangoura, who was ranked as high as No. 213 in the ATP rankings, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
GREENSBORO, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball program jumps back into latest AP Poll

After an epic slide, UNC Basketball returns to the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tar Heels began the season as the preseason No. 1 team. The UNC Basketball program has won four straight after an epic fall from the Associate Press Top 25. The Tar Heels began the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, but after four straight losses, North Carolina fell out of the polls faster than any team in history.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke will practice for Military Bowl this morning

Duke Football will conduct a practice in Virginia this morning in preparation for the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The program arrived in Washington, DC on Friday and went out to a team dinner at Fogo De Chao, according to multiple posts on social media from players and coaches. A welcome Reception for the Blue Devils will be held at the team hotel later today. The Blue Devils are looking for their ninth win on the year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

Merry Christmas, Carolina!

So much of what makes Christmas special to those who celebrate is nostalgia. We’re transported back to a time when the world was safe and warm, to “It’s a Wonderful Life” on TV and “White Christmas” on the radio. So in that spirit, let...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
testudotimes.com

Happy Birthday, Lefty!

Ninety-one years ago, Charles Grice Driesell was born in Norfolk, VA. With the possible exception of one Christian Adolph Jurgensen III, no other Duke University alum has endeared himself to DMV sports fans like The Lefthander. Like fellow Blue Devil Sonny Jurgensen, Lefty Driesell came to the region in the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mebaneenterprise.com

Southeast Alamance High School forging into existence

Change is on the way to the local prep sports scene in eastern Alamance County, as Southeast Alamance High School prepares to open its doors for the 2023-24 school year. Former Eastern Alamance High principal Eric Yarbrough has taken the reins at Southeast Alamance High, and has the daunting task over the next several months to staff an entire school prior to August, when the school will officially open.
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell

WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
RALEIGH, NC
arizonasuntimes.com

University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program

A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
GREENSBORO, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?

Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
SHELBY, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy