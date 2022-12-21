apparently this doctor has more sense than the government. I for one was forced to get the vaccine in order to keep my job. I had no choice, I have a mortgage, bills, family and so on that I have to pay. the first vaccine left me unable to move the left side of my body , I couldn’t even open my left eye. after 2 weeks I was able to get back my movement, but I'm not the same. my doctor said he couldn't in good conscience give me the 2nd vaccine because he didn't know what it would do to me and he didn't want to live with the fact if I died ,and he could have prevented it. I still lost my job, my employer said I had to be vaccinated regardless. my body my choice didn't apply or for that matter my freedom in America was taken away. ps I had covid before the vaccine and all I had was a mild cold. after the vaccine I haven't been the same.
