Age-stratified analysis of COVID-19 severity outcomes among vaccinees and individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure in Indiana

WISH-TV
Indiana adds 83 COVID-19 deaths, 9,236 more cases of coronavirus in a week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is being updated only on Wednesdays. Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,261 on Tuesday from 24,178 on Dec. 14. That’s an increase of 83....
warricknews.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Indiana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
abc57.com
Where to check road conditions in Indiana, Michigan
Residents in Indiana and Michigan should avoid calling 911 and dispatch centers for road condition updates during severe weather unless there is an emergency. Instead, residents can get updates on road conditions online from each state's department of transportation.
wbaa.org
What is the exception for the life of the pregnant person in Indiana’s abortion ban?
Indiana’s abortion ban contains language that allows an exception for the life of the pregnant person. One listener was curious about the specific provisions this carried. Indianapolis OB-GYN Dr. Caroline Rouse said the ban defines a serious health condition – which is required under the ban to perform an abortion – as one that "increases the risk of death or a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical damage to a major bodily function."
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
Indiana football: Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees during 2023 early signing day
The Indiana football program inked 16 signees to its 2023 signing class Wednesday for the start of the early signing period. Eleven of the signees are high school recruits, three of the signees are transfers from other FBS teams, and two of the signees are junior college transfers. As Indiana's...
Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!
I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
Indiana attracts more than $22.2B in capital investment from industry in 2022
(The Center Square) – In 2022, Indiana attracted 218 companies to locate or expand operations in the state, committing to invest $22.2 billion and create more than 24,000 new jobs, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb. That capital investment was 260% higher than the previous year, Holcomb said in a...
Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Homecoming for Leader of Hoosier Agriculture
(Indianapolis, IN) - It’s sort of a homecoming for Bruce Kettler, who’s going from Indiana’s top dog in agriculture to a sector of the farming industry he grew up on. Kettler, the Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, will be leaving the post nearly five years after being named to the position by Governor Eric Holcomb. His last day on the job is January 6.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Michigan Power urges its customers to reduce power consumption immediately until 10 a.m. Sunday
Holiday lights might be shut off until Sunday night, due to an emergency request by I&M directed to its customers. Indiana-Michigan power sent an email to its customers Saturday morning urging the immediate reduction of power use in what the utility calls an emergency situation. I&M says it is asking its customers to reduce their electrical power consumption until 10 a.m., Sunday, December 25.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana mobilizing 150 national guardsmen to help with winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indiana is mobilizing about 150 national guardsmen to help respond to the winter weather. They will help man command and control posts across the state, and also take part in highway assistance teams to help stranded drivers. Almost 30 teams will be patrolling highways in the northern...
95.3 MNC
All counties in MNC listening area under Travel Watches, Warnings
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Travel Advisory, Watch or Warning, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a “warning” local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:
95.3 MNC
Indiana Toll Road, I-94 in southwest Michigan closed due to crashes
In Indiana, the toll road has been the source of trouble throughout the day. At 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the westbound lanes were closed at MM 62.5 due to a crash. During the early morning hours on Friday, the eastbound lanes were closed through most of LaPorte County, which remains under a Travel Warning.
vincennespbs.org
Hospital recognized for maternal healthcare
Good Samaritan Hospital received special recognition this week. The hospital received the Hospital of Distinction recognition from the Indiana Hospital Association and Governor Eric Holcomb. It recognizes commitment to infant and maternal health in six specific areas. They are infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use,...
fox32chicago.com
At least 40 crashes reported in northwest Indiana due to winter storm
GARY, Ind. - At least 40 crashes have been reported in northwest Indiana due to the winter storm. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are currently under a travel watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and...
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region
Indiana officials are telling residents to stay home and off the roads.
WISH-TV
Hoosiers in Indianapolis brave cold temperatures for work, workouts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The brutally low temperatures on Friday didn’t deter everyone from being outside, showing it doesn’t necessarily take a brave person to bear this cold, but a committed one. Aubrui Anderson is on Day 2 of what will be 75-day heart and mental health challenge....
