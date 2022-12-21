ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Age-stratified analysis of COVID-19 severity outcomes among vaccinees and individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure in Indiana

By Pooja Toshniwal Paharia, Aimee Molineux
 4 days ago
Related
warricknews.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Indiana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Where to check road conditions in Indiana, Michigan

Residents in Indiana and Michigan should avoid calling 911 and dispatch centers for road condition updates during severe weather unless there is an emergency. Instead, residents can get updates on road conditions online from each state's department of transportation.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

What is the exception for the life of the pregnant person in Indiana’s abortion ban?

Indiana’s abortion ban contains language that allows an exception for the life of the pregnant person. One listener was curious about the specific provisions this carried. Indianapolis OB-GYN Dr. Caroline Rouse said the ban defines a serious health condition – which is required under the ban to perform an abortion – as one that "increases the risk of death or a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical damage to a major bodily function."
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!

I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Homecoming for Leader of Hoosier Agriculture

(Indianapolis, IN) - It’s sort of a homecoming for Bruce Kettler, who’s going from Indiana’s top dog in agriculture to a sector of the farming industry he grew up on. Kettler, the Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, will be leaving the post nearly five years after being named to the position by Governor Eric Holcomb. His last day on the job is January 6.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana Michigan Power urges its customers to reduce power consumption immediately until 10 a.m. Sunday

Holiday lights might be shut off until Sunday night, due to an emergency request by I&M directed to its customers. Indiana-Michigan power sent an email to its customers Saturday morning urging the immediate reduction of power use in what the utility calls an emergency situation. I&M says it is asking its customers to reduce their electrical power consumption until 10 a.m., Sunday, December 25.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Indiana mobilizing 150 national guardsmen to help with winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indiana is mobilizing about 150 national guardsmen to help respond to the winter weather. They will help man command and control posts across the state, and also take part in highway assistance teams to help stranded drivers. Almost 30 teams will be patrolling highways in the northern...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

All counties in MNC listening area under Travel Watches, Warnings

Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Travel Advisory, Watch or Warning, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a “warning” local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Hospital recognized for maternal healthcare

Good Samaritan Hospital received special recognition this week. The hospital received the Hospital of Distinction recognition from the Indiana Hospital Association and Governor Eric Holcomb. It recognizes commitment to infant and maternal health in six specific areas. They are infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use,...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE

