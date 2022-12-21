ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota

UPDATE: The following counties have been added to the Blizzard Warning in our listening area: Including Bismarck Mandan. Burleigh, Mercer, McLean, Oliver, Morton, Emmons, McIntosh, and Logan. Including the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Flasher, Linton, Strasburg, Wishek, and Ashley. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard...
BISMARCK, ND
Have You Seen The North Dakota Related Hallmark Xmas Show?

I came home from work the other night and had a big shock. The Mrs. was watching a Hallmark Christmas movie. Wink wink. She typically starts doing this as early as October. I personally don't get it, but I don't mind a Hallmark Christmas show in December. Especially if there's an attractive lady in the show. I sometimes get sucked in. This was the case the other night, but then I was blindsided when North Dakota became part of the plot.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mandan, ND
