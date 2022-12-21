Read full article on original website
Funeral services for Brittany Wesley, of Oklahoma City, Okla., were held at 2 p.m. Dec. 17, 2022 at South Central District Building in Hugo. Brittany passed away Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 31. Brittany Wesley was born on Aug. 20, 1991, the daughter of Chester Mosley and Geneva...
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
Foul play suspected in McCurtain County disappearance
Eric Haley was last seen on Sunday, July 31, leaving his job at Catfish King in Idabel. Haley was not reported missing until Wednesday, August 3. According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department, investigators now suspect foul play in the case. Anyone with information pertaining to Haley’s whereabouts should...
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 22)
Wednesday afternoon at 5:06, Paris Police arrested Rickey Donnell Kennybrew, 36, of Idabel, Oklahoma, for Felony-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class A-Theft of Property. No mugshot or details are available. At 8:42 Wednesday night, an officer was on patrol near the 2900 block of Clark Lane when he heard...
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
OHP: 19-year-old killed in McCurtain Co. crash
An Oklahoma woman has been killed in a crash in McCurtain County.
Man still missing from Idabel, McCurtain County; foul play possible in case
IDABEL, OKLA. (KSLA) -The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is still actively looking for a man missing since late July. On the evening of July 31, Eric Haley was last seen leaving the Catfish King in Idabel, driving a white Toyota Camry. He was reported missing by his ex-wife.
Teen ejected after single-vehicle crash in Coal County
COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One Coalgate teen was ejected and another injured during a wreck in Coal County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-31 and County Road N3770 approximately 3.5 miles south of Coalgate at 9:19 p.m. Troopers said a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old...
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police responded to the 1000 block of South Davis to an active domestic disturbance. They found a woman locked inside a car with her head bleeding. Her husband had knocked out a window of the car with a golf club. He also threw a pumpkin to prevent her from leaving. The man entered his house, but officers later arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct.
Oklahoma Couple Sentenced For Tax Fraud
In a McCurtain County, Oklahoma, court, a couple has pleaded guilty to failing to pay payroll taxes for employees at a company they owned. The owners of Joseph Milligan trucking, Inc. are 52-year-old Joseph Barton Milligan and 47-year-old Kerensa Chantay Milligan of Valliant. They were each sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. The defendants willfully chose not to pay $1.8 million in IRS income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes collected from their employees between 2015 and 2019.
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
Leonard Man Receives 13 Years
Fannin County District Attorney’s Office reports that Brandon Chappell received a 13-year sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Chappell, his wife, and stepchildren moved to Leonard in August 2016. The victim, who is now 17, testified the sexual abuse started sometime after the start of her ninth-grade school year and continued until her mother and Chappell separated in 2017.
