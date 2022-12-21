In a McCurtain County, Oklahoma, court, a couple has pleaded guilty to failing to pay payroll taxes for employees at a company they owned. The owners of Joseph Milligan trucking, Inc. are 52-year-old Joseph Barton Milligan and 47-year-old Kerensa Chantay Milligan of Valliant. They were each sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. The defendants willfully chose not to pay $1.8 million in IRS income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes collected from their employees between 2015 and 2019.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO