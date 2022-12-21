Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Attends NFL Game (PHOTO), Kevin Owens’ Christmas Message
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday evening to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. You can check out KO’s Christmas message below:. WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance at Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers game. You can check out a photo of the Damage CTRL leader with George Kittle below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Myers Discusses Edge, Chris Benoit, & More
During a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) discussed a variety of topics, including what he learned from his mentor Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa On Charisma In Professional Wrestling, You Can’t Teach It
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Madusa discussed working as a producer for NWA and working alongside Billy Corgan, as well as setting benchmarks for talent and letting them make the rest of the magic in between.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna To Leave WWE Over Contract Demand
On April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, Chyna died from an overdose of alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and sleeping aid. Following her death, Chyna’s sister claimed that in 2001, the Ninth Wonder of the World was offered a new WWF contract with a minimum annual salary of $400,000 excluding merchandise sales and pay-per-view appearances. Chyna refused to sign on the dotted line and continued to demand an annual base salary of $1 million per year. While various stories of her departure have circulated over the years, the financial disagreement between WWF/WWE and Chyna is widely believed to be the reason behind her exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Says New AEW Dynamite Won’t Have Finger Poke Of Doom, Talks WCW Comparisons
AEW president Tony Khan was recently did an interview with Fightful’s Grapsody to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Khan talked about how AEW won’t have a Finger Poke Of Doom match on January 4, and the comparisons between WCW and AEW. Here are the highlights:. How AEW Dynamite...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik & Aalyah Mysterio Offer To Donate Their Kidneys To Konnan
Dominik Mysterio may be a heel on WWE TV, but the Judgment Day member and his sister Aalyah are willing to do whatever it takes to help Konnan. The Mexican wrestling legend has been dealing with several health issues and is currently on dialysis for his kidney problems. Speaking on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Reflects On Her AEW Debut Against Thunder Rosa
On May 3, 2021, Willow Nightingale made her AEW debut in a losing effort against Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark: Elevation. However, it wasn’t until October 21, 2022 that AEW announced that Nightingale was signed to the company. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nightingale reflected on her AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Kicks Off Its Post-Holiday Tour Tonight – Full Lineups
WWE kicks off its annual post-Holiday tour tonight, starting two with two events. It wraps up on Thursday. Here are the lineups:. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar – Ladder Match. *Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Hits Back At “Fake” Criticism That AEW Lacks Storytelling
AEW President Tony Khan is open to admitting that there is room for improvement in his company, but the claim that there is little to no storytelling isn’t one of them. AEW has often been criticized by fans who have suggested that the company forgets about vital storytelling in favor of flashy spots and moves.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kerry Morton Says Both WWE & AEW Had Interest In Him
During a recent appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Kerry Morton discussed his new 18-month contract with the NWA, as well as other topics related to his career. Interestingly, the young athlete, the son of Ricky Morton, also revealed that both WWE and AEW showed interest in him before he decided to remain with the NWA.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Cody Rhodes Plans To Resume WWE Title Quest Upon Return
Cody Rhodes was revealed as Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ surprise opponent on the first night of WrestleMania 38, as The American Nightmare made his return to WWE after six years and defeated Rollins at the Showcase of Immortals. Rhodes later suffered a legitimate pectoral muscle tear ahead of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Baron Corbin Discusses Shift In Storytelling Dynamic Under Triple H
Fans have noticed a shift in the dynamics of storytelling since Triple H took over as head of WWE Creative. Storylines don’t feel as rushed any more, and are being given time to breathe. This has been a welcome change for the talent, and that includes Baron Corbin. Corbin,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Josh Alexander Set To Break Major Impact Wrestling World Title Record, Lots More
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will become the longest-reigning World Champion in the company’s history on January 4. On that day, his reign will reach 257 days, which will surpass the record set by Bobby Roode (256 days). WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle currently holds the record for most combined days, with 608 days across 6 reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Claims Most People Don’t Know The Real Vince McMahon
On June 17, 2022, Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO of WWE following claims of hush-money agreements he had paid over alleged affairs with former WWE employees. Five days later, McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, pending the conclusion of an internal investigation. Eric Bischoff, who returned to WWE In...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Shares Details About Upcoming Changes To AEW Dynamite
During AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, TNT aired a new 15-second commercial for the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. While speaking on the Grapsody podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the upcoming, repackaged Dynamite and the changes that will debut in the new year. He said,. “The wrestling is going to be...
ewrestlingnews.com
EC3 Says Control Your Narrative Has Made Certain Moves More Effective By Banning Them
Control Your Narrative, the wrestling promotion managed by former WWE and Impact/TNA wrestler EC3, has gained a lot of notoriety due to its unorthodox set of rules, controversial roster, heavy use of video editing, and more. When CYN was launched, EC3 specifically announced that the superkick, Canadian Destroyer, and tope...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Starks On Facing Chris Jericho, Growing As A Performer, More
After falling short of winning the AEW World Championship from MJF at Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks was confronted by Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of Dynamite. ‘Absolute’ would go on to verbally obliterate Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, before the Jericho Appreciation Society launched a brutal attack on him. Starks will now go one on one with Jericho on the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.
ewrestlingnews.com
Erick Redbeard Says He Watches WWE To Keep Up With Certain People
Erick Redbeard (formerly known as Eric Rowan in WWE) discussed still watching WWE to keep up with certain performers, including Bray Wyatt. In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, the former Wyatt Family member admitted to keeping up with WWE on a week-to-week basis for people like Bray and Braun Strowman. He stated: “Ah, I mean yeah I don’t watch often. I’ve watched for certain people but I was sure to, you know, watch his [Bray Wyatt] debut and what he said, and I think the last time I watched anything that happened was Crown Jewel because I was curious to see what he [Bray] would do on that show and I was curious to see about Braun and Omos. I’m a big fan of big brawlers colliding. It’s like watching Sheamus and Gunter, or Drew [McIntyre] and Sheamus, I watch those.”
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Advertisement Confirms Pitch Black Match At The Royal Rumble
The Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble has been discussed for a while now. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report the match had been pitched with the belief that it would be used for Bray Wyatt in his first bout since making a return to WWE. A new...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Live Event Results From Madison Square Garden: Bray Wyatt Wrestles
WWE held its annual post-Christmas live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, December 26, 2022. You can check out the results from the show below, per Pwinsider:. Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Imperium. Hit Row def. Legado Del Fantasma. Jinder Mahal came out and cut...
Comments / 0