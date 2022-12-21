Read full article on original website
10-Year-Old Boy Charged As An Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother Over Virtual Reality Headset
A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being charged as an adult after he admitted to fatally shooting his mother, 44-year-old Quiana Mann, on Nov. 21. WTMJ News reported that Mann was shot in her eye at close range around 7 a.m. inside her home on 87th and Hemlock by her son. He first told the authorities that he’d shot her accidentally by twirling the gun around his finger.
Woman Charged with Murder After Brutal Attack Leaves Victim Dead from Head Trauma
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a woman has died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to a Fox5 Vegas report. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a call in late September after a 53-year-old woman was found unconscious. Marcia Averett had “obvious” trauma to the head and an approximate five-inch laceration on the right side of her temple area. The woman was taken to a local hospital and was intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, according to police documents.
N.Y. 3-Year-Old and Baby Brother Were Found Stabbed to Death in Bathtub, and Mom Is Suspect
Dimone Fleming, 22, who may have been suffering from postpartum depression, is charged with murder A woman in the Bronx borough of New York City has been accused of killing her two young sons, who were found dead in a bathtub, according to multiple reports. On Sunday, Dimone Fleming, 22, was charged with multiple counts of murder after her two young boys were found dead inside her apartment, located within the Echo Place Family Shelter, a facility for homeless families. The previous night, the children — 11-month-old Octavius Canada...
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Beloved Md. Mom of 3 Is Fatally Shot, and Husband Who Requested Welfare Check at Home Is Suspect
Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, is accused of murdering his wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood A beloved Maryland mother of three was fatally shot, and her husband, who authorities say requested a welfare check at their home, is now suspected of killing her. Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, of Waldorf, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, along with assault and firearm offenses in connection with the Dec. 9 shooting death of his wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Cops were called to the...
2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat
Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
Father of 16-year-old killed by boyfriend learned during trial she was stabbed over 120 times
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The parents of Ayana Belton are breathing a sigh of relief after her boyfriend was found guilty of first-degree murder for stabbing her to death in 2020. Robert Belton, who is the father of eight, said his family received closure for Ayana’s death. He remembered...
49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say
The attackers also poured bleach on the victim, police said.
Toddler Found Alive in Apartment After His Mother and Grandfather Were Shot to Death
"She doesn't even have an enemy in this world. For somebody to take her life, you've got to be some demon or monster," Javonni Jenkins' cousin said after she and her father were shot to death A 2-year-old boy was found alive in a Chicago apartment after his mother and grandfather were fatally shot inside. Javonni Jenkins' co-workers became worried after she didn't show up for her Wednesday shift at Holy Cross Hospital. When Nicole Worth, a friend and colleague of Jenkins' called her via FaceTime, it...
Man Faces Death Penalty for Killing Wife, Her 4 Kids, then Driving with Bodies in Van for Weeks
Michael Jones has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder A jury is pondering a possible death sentence for a Florida man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering his wife and their four young children and driving around with their bodies in the back of his van for several weeks. Michael Wayne Jones, 41, admitted to beating his wife to death with a baseball bat in 2019. After she was dead, he said that he murdered her four small children over the next few days. He stored their...
DNA Evidence Disproves Elderly Woman’s Goose Bite Claim More Than 30 Years After Her Husband Was Found Shot in the Back of the Head: Police
When her husband was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head inside of their Pennsylvania home more than three decades ago, Judith Ann Jarvis claimed that she had no idea what happened to him, and explained that the blood on her pajamas was caused by a recent goose bite. But new DNA evidence from those very pajamas now indicates that Judith, now 76, shot and killed her husband, 42-year-old Carl R. Jarvis, back in 1987, authorities announced.
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
Ian Cranston has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. for complimenting his girlfriend. The post White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
Florida man fatally stabs mom because she ‘never pushed him to be a man’: cops
A 21-year-old Florida man fatally stabbed his mother this week because she never “pushed him to be a man,” authorities said. Cops found one woman dead inside a residence in Kissimmee with knife wounds to her stomach and her daughter with severe lacerations to her hand. Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office located the dead woman’s son, Matthew Stewart Sisley, covered in blood a short distance from the home and placed him in custody on Tuesday. Sisley confessed to the bloody assault during an interview with investigators, who asked him if his mother deserved death. “Yes,” Sisley answered. “Because she never pushed me to be a man.” A detective then asked if he regretted ending her life. “No,” he said. “I would do it again.” Sisley, who added he hadn’t intentionally attacked his sister, was booked into jail and will face up to life in prison if convicted of murder. Police said there was no previous history of domestic incidents at the home.
A Detroit father was fatally shot by a man for letting a group of women enter an elevator first. His mother wants his assailant caught: 'My son was just being a gentleman'
"Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, because you have hurt so many people," Rosalind Hearst said as the suspect remains at large.
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in...
‘Her Bones Protruded from Her Skin’: Grisly Details Emerge After Megachurch Leader Charged with Torturing and Murdering 11-Year-Old Daughter
A judge in California will not allow a local megachurch leader and her mother to be released from jail, saying the horrific allegations that they tortured and starved their 11-year-old adoptive daughter and granddaughter to death made them a danger to society and a flight risk. San Diego Superior Court...
Prosecutor Quits in Middle of Trial for Former Border Patrol Agent Accused of Being a Serial Killer
A Texas prosecutor quit his job several days into the trial of a former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer. Joshua Davila was an assistant district attorney working on the case against Juan David Ortiz, 39. “I have officially left the Webb County District Attorney’s Office,” he...
Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school
An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
