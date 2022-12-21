It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas—probably because it is Christmas—which also happens to mean it's beginning to look a lot like NBA trade season. Nearly 90 percent of the league's players are eligible to be dealt following Dec. 15. Reaching this point of the schedule doesn't automatically translate to a bunch of transactions. But it does culminate in more timely speculation. Rumors ramp up, and we, the Executive Vice Presidents of Passing Judgment from Armchair Operations, have enough information on every team to identify their biggest needs and the level of urgency behind them.

5 HOURS AGO