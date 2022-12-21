Read full article on original website
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
NBA Executive Shockingly Suggests That Anthony Davis Injury Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For The Los Angeles Lakers
At 13-18 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting position three days before Christmas. With Anthony Davis sidelined for a few more weeks (or months), the Lakers are now faced with the impossible task of keeping their season alive without him. To say that things...
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Billionaire drops out of Washington Commanders bidding
When it was announced that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring a sale of the franchise, a lot of potential bidders were assumed to line up. And that’s exactly what happened, except now one of them is backing out for a pretty understandable reason. Bids are due Friday...
Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?
Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Cavaliers, NBA make decision on Friday night Cleveland game
“We know the weather can be a bit unpredictable here in Northeast Ohio,” the Cavaliers told FOX 8 in a statement.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant to debut Nike Ja 1's in Christmas game
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike when his team appears in its first Christmas Day game in franchise history.
Harden Considering Return to Rockets in Free Agency, per Report
The guard can opt out of his contract after the season.
Michael Jordan Called Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson On Mobile During The NASCAR Show: "MJ Will Be On The All The Smoke Soon..."
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan doesn't often go out of his way to make public appearances. In fact, with his career having ended decades ago, MJ has been thriving behind the scenes as a businessman and NBA team governor. But Jordan fans got some great news this week during the...
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
NBA Trade Ideas for Every Christmas Day Team
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas—probably because it is Christmas—which also happens to mean it's beginning to look a lot like NBA trade season. Nearly 90 percent of the league's players are eligible to be dealt following Dec. 15. Reaching this point of the schedule doesn't automatically translate to a bunch of transactions. But it does culminate in more timely speculation. Rumors ramp up, and we, the Executive Vice Presidents of Passing Judgment from Armchair Operations, have enough information on every team to identify their biggest needs and the level of urgency behind them.
Report: Kings' Domantas Sabonis to Have Testing on Hand Injury; Return Timeline TBD
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis' status is up in the air after he suffered a hand injury in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it's unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis will miss after X-rays determined the need for further testing. It's possible he will not miss any time, but that will depend on a combination of pain tolerance and the result of the examinations.
NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges, Hornets 'Gathering Traction' in Talks Toward New Contract
Despite Miles Bridges' legal situation, he and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly "gathering traction" on a potential new contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future" for the restricted free agent. That would, in turn, set the stage for him to serve a potential NBA suspension that is issued after the league finishes investigating the domestic violence case.
NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets
LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally. The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.
Kyle Kuzma Says NBA Has 'Problem with Patience' in Reply to Scottie Barnes Criticism
Recent criticism of Toronto Raptors second-year forward Scottie Barnes has resulted in Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma speaking up about the lack of patience in the NBA. After Raptors insider Doug Smith said that Barnes "needs to work much harder over the summer to be an NBA elite star," Kuzma responded by saying the NBA has "a real problem with patience."
