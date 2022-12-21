ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Bears Add Defensive Depth With Signing of CB Carl Williams IV

By Cameron Stuart
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxNhH_0jq5qaTY00

Baton Rouge product is sticking with commitment to Bears over litany of SEC offers.

Baton Rouge Southern Lab (LA) cornerback Carl Williams IV signed with the Baylor Bears Wednesday, adding to the ultra-talented 2023 recruiting class. Williams was also recruited hard by Kentucky, Missouri, Tulane and more.

Williams originally committed to Baylor the same weekend of his June 24 official visit this summer. Williams is an elite three-sport athlete, running the 100 meters in an eye-popping 10.49 seconds, hit .333 and stealing 20 bases as a junior in baseball, and led Southern Lab to a state championship in his junior season in 2021.

Throughout his decorated high school career, Williams saw plenty of time at both cornerback and at wide receiver, but is almost certainly coming to Waco strictly as a defensive back. The Bears are losing safeties Devin Neal and Christian Morgan as well as cornerback Mark Milton after the 2022 season.

As a part of the glowing 2023 recruiting class, the Bears are bringing in 11 defenders and five defensive backs, including Williams. In the defensive backfield, Williams is joined by Texans Tay'Shawn Wilson (Mayde Creek), LeVar Thornton (Timber Creek), DJ Coleman (Mesquite Horn), and Caden Jenkins (Lewisville).

Along with his terrific speed, Williams is slender at 5'11" and only 170 pounds, with room to grow for the Big 12 game.

