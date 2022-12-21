The commander of the Washington, DC, National Guard, Major Gen. William Walker, "strongly" considered deploying troops to the US Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, without approval from his superiors even if it meant he would have to resign the next day, according to the final report from the House January 6 select committee.
With much of the United States still reeling from a nearly weeklong winter storm, flight cancellations and delays and other transportation challenges continued to pile up on Christmas Day. More than 1,400 flights within, into or out of the United States were already canceled by 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according...
Comments / 0