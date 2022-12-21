Read full article on original website
Related
Why 2023 will be like 1967’s ‘Summer of Love’ for the stock market
Hot inflation and recession fears. Spiking interest rates from the Fed. Divisive US politics. A regional war overseas with global repercussions. I’m not talking about 2022 – I’m talking about 1966. A familiar set of fears dogged stocks during the year that also gave us the Chevy Camaro, the NFL-AFL merger and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” But a year later, 1967 delivered not only the “Summer of Love,” but also a stunning rally for stocks as economic fears faded. This year has been uncannily 1966ish. Expect a startling, 1967-like bull market in the year ahead. Markets always move most on surprises...
News Channel Nebraska
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America. The Federal Reserve's preferred measurement of inflation showed price increases continued to moderate in November, providing yet another welcome indication that the period of painfully high prices has peaked. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose 5.5% in...
News Channel Nebraska
UK wages next year will be at their lowest level since 2006, report says
Brits hoping for a new-year salary bump to offset soaring food and energy costs may be disappointed. The average British worker's pay in 2023 is expected to fall back to 2006 levels once inflation is taken into account, according to PwC. Real wages, which factor in inflation, are expected to fall by as much as 3% in 2022 and another 2% in 2023, PwC has predicted in a report on the UK economy shared with CNN.
Comments / 0