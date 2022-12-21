Community: The Movie is going low concept. While the plot of the highly anticipated, feature-length revival is being kept under wraps, series creator Dan Harmon is revealing what you won’t see when the #SaveGreendale committee is reunited. “It’s a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we are pursuing,” Harmon says on Friday’s episode of Six Seasons and a Podcast. “For instance, we go, ‘Do we really think it would be a good idea for the Community movie to be a paintball episode?’ I think it’s one of the first things to rule out because it’s...

