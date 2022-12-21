Read full article on original website
ABC News
Jennifer Garner runs into 'Yes Day' movie husband Edgar Ramirez on plane
Jennifer Garner had a sweet moment on a recent flight when she ran into her on-screen husband from "Yes Day." In an Instagram post, Garner shared a photo of her and actor Edgar Ramirez, her co-star in the 2021 film. In the photo, Ramirez leans over his seat to pose...
Jennifer Garner and 'Movie Husband' Edgar Ramírez Have Surprise Reunion on Airplane
Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez costarred in Netflix's 2021 family comedy Yes Day Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez were met with quite the surprise when they found themselves seated together on an airplane! On Wednesday, Garner, 50, shared a photo of herself with Ramírez, 45, on Instagram as she explained that she boarded a flight only to realize her Yes Day costar Ramírez was seated directly in front of her on the plane. "When you board a plane and your seat mate is your movie husband," Garner wrote,...
tvinsider.com
Tony Barry Dies: Veteran Australian Film & TV Actor Was 81
Veteran Australian film and television actor Tony Barry, who played Ray Tivoli in the drama series The Time of Our Lives, has died. He was 81. Barry’s death was confirmed by his friend, New Zealand filmmaker, Gaylene Preston, who shared on Facebook that the actor had died in Murwillumbah, Australia, after a long illness. “He was one of a kind,” Preston wrote. “A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programmes in the justice system and for the environment.”
Community: The Movie: Dan Harmon Rules Out 4 Potential Storylines
Community: The Movie is going low concept. While the plot of the highly anticipated, feature-length revival is being kept under wraps, series creator Dan Harmon is revealing what you won’t see when the #SaveGreendale committee is reunited. “It’s a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we are pursuing,” Harmon says on Friday’s episode of Six Seasons and a Podcast. “For instance, we go, ‘Do we really think it would be a good idea for the Community movie to be a paintball episode?’ I think it’s one of the first things to rule out because it’s...
All About Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Moss
Kate Moss welcomed daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack with her ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack in 2002 Like mother, like daughter! Kate Moss is the proud parent of one child, daughter Lila, 20, whom she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack on Sept. 29, 2002, in London. Though Kate and Hack split shortly after Lila's birth, they've continued to co-parent together and remain friendly (Hack even attended Kate's 2011 wedding to Jamie Hince). "I felt like, now I've got a partner in crime, I'm never going to have to be on...
tvinsider.com
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Cast Teases the Chaos to Come on the Prequel Series (VIDEO)
The Witcher is a crazy place these days. Between star Henry Cavill‘s departure from the Netflix fantasy to lead a new Superman film — only for it to be abruptly canned — and Liam Hemsworth’s subsequent casting, there is almost as much intrigue off-camera as there is in the novels of author Andrzej Sapkowski and popular video games on which they’re based.
Pelé’s Daughter Posts Message & Photo With Her Father In The Hospital
As soccer great Pelé’s condition has deteriorated, his daughter Kely Nascimento has been sharing the journey with fans via social media. On Friday, Nascimento posted a photo of herself hugging her 82-year-old father in his hospital bed. The caption, written in Portuguese, reads: “We continue to be here, in the fight and in faith. One more night together.” Pelé (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. He is being treated for colon cancer and a respiratory infection. According to AP this week, his cancer has advanced and he is currently receiving “elevated care” for...
‘When Calls the Heart’ Costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged After 2 Years of Dating: ‘Forever’
Hallmark ever after! When Calls the Heart costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are engaged after two years of dating. “Forever ❤️,” McGarry, 37, and Wallace, 33, captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 23, as they kissed while showing off the bride-to-be’s engagement ring. The Hallmark actors, who have been dating since 2020, quickly received congratulatory […]
Rebel Wilson shares pics of '1st family Christmas' with Ramona Agruma and baby Royce
Rebel Wilson is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom. The "Pitch Perfect" franchise star posted two photos Dec. 23 on Instagram that show her and girlfriend Ramona Agruma posing in front of a gigantic Christmas tree with Wilson’s newborn daughter, Royce. The pics find Wilson and Agruma bundled...
tvinsider.com
‘Fire Country’: See What Happened to Bode After a Rescue Went Awry (PHOTOS)
Fire Country might have ended its 2022 episodes with Bode (Max Thieriot) in serious danger, but we know he’s going to survive. (After all, his commitment to the CBS drama led to SEAL Team having to write him out, in a tragic way for his character, Clay Spenser.) But we are expecting the aftermath of that cliffhanger to lead to some shake-ups in a couple key relationships in his life.
