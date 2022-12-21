ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Charles Jagusah

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEyKJ_0jq5mzaH00

Notre Dame has signed elite offensive lineman Charles Jagusah

Notre Dame has signed massive offensive lineman Charles Jagusah, who is one of the nation's best football players, regardless of position.

Hometown/High School : Rock Island, Ill. / Alleman Catholic
Height/Weight : 6-6, 300

IB Grade : 5.0 (Top 25 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade : 5.0

Recruited By : Harry Hiestand

Offers :

2022 Stats : 21 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery
2021 Stats : 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Honors : First team All State (2022 and 2021)

Player Comp : Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

RECRUITING RANKINGS

On3 : 5-star - No. 10 overall - No. 1 OT
247Sports : 4-star - No. 38 overall - No. 6 OT
SI99 : No. 47 overall - No. 5 OT
ESPN : 4-star - No. 66 overall - No. 6 OT
Rivals : 4-star - No. 119 overall - No. 9 OT
Consensus : 4-star - No. 42 overall - No. 5 OT

NOTRE DAME FIT

When Jagusah committed to Notre Dame he was a very raw but very toolsy and talented offensive lineman. At the time he projected as more of a power right tackle, guard in the Irish offense. He was athletic and powerful, but he was more of a short-area player that was still very much learning the ins and outs of the position. As a senior, however, Jagusah turned his potential into production, and he quickly showed himself to be a five-star player right now. Jagusah's athleticism is impressive for such a massive young blocker, and he has the burst off the line and ability to bully opponents that Harry Hiestand loves.

Jagusah could certainly step into the lineup early at guard and dominate, and he could easily be a right tackle once Blake Fisher departs, but what truly allowed Jagusah to jump into five-star status was how much he improved as a pass blocker. Jagusah moved to left tackle and showed the lateral quickness, agility and feel needed to thrive on the blind side in high school, and it projects quite nicely to college.

BREAKING DOWN JAGUSAH

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting : “Jagusah took a massive step as a senior. The physical gifts were all there as a junior but further technical improvements were needed. He got just that in 2022, developing into arguably the best offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. Jagusah has the look of the left tackle of the future for the Irish.”

John Garcia Jr : "A versatile and athletic offensive tackle prospect who has strong experience on both sides of the line. Easy movement skills with snap quickness off the snap whether in a pass set or run-blocking stance. Elite length enables for wide obstacle area for defenders to avoid, with a punch that has grown in strength over the last 18 months. Low leveraged run blocker with dominant finishing ability head up or a gap over. Strike range enables for swift second-level assignment execution. Added mass has rounded out immense frame, but not by sacrificing rare short-area explosion."

Alleman Head Coach Fritz Dieudonné : "It goes without saying that the sheer size, and athleticism of Charles makes him a tremendous prospect with a high ceiling. There’s not much he can’t do on the field. His ability to maintain his pad level, strength, and hand placement is simply incredible. However, I would argue that his competitiveness, and intelligence are his best attributes.

"Charles has the ability to think and play fast. His wrestling background has allowed him to use that experience to constantly think of the next move and counter moves throughout each individual play. His intelligence allows him to make some pre-snap reads that enables him to make the necessary adjustments to win the individual set, all awhile maintaining the integrity of the line unit.

"I cannot wait to see how much he will grow and improve under the leadership of Coach Freeman, and the detailed coaching of Coach Hiestand.”

