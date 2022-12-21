Read full article on original website
Related
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Aaron Boone reveals plan for Giancarlo Stanton with Aaron Judge back in fold
New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.
Rumor: Phillies eyeing ex-Yankees reliever to bolster bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies might not be done improving a roster that made it to the World Series this past season. After bringing in shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and reliever Matt Strahm, the club is again looking to improve the bullpen, eyeing this ex-New York Yankees reliever. The Phillies “have long liked” free agent left-hander Zack Britton, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
What Mets plan for Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty should be after MLB free agency binge
After an unprecedented spending spree during MLB free agency, the New York Mets roster seems just about set. How that affects their top prospects, including Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty, is to be seen. We will discuss what the Mets plan should be for Alvarez and Baty after their MLB free-agency binge.
Carlos Correa’s Mets bombshell physical report sends Twitter into frenzy
Well, that’s something you don’t see every day. A couple of days ago, New York Mets fans were ecstatic when they found out that Carlos Correa was headed to their team. After a failed physical with the San Francisco Giants, the one-time World Series champ was supposed to go to Queens. However, in a not-so-shocking […] The post Carlos Correa’s Mets bombshell physical report sends Twitter into frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Why Carlos Correa to Mets isn’t dead like Giants deal
For the second time in a row, Carlos Correa has had medical concerns threaten a potential $300 million+ contract. But after the San Francisco Giants seemed to have cold feet on the star shortstop, it doesn’t seem to be the same for the New York Mets. Although not confirmed,...
The two former All-Stars Angels looking to add alongside Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Angels are still trying to break through to the playoffs with Shohei Ohtani. The two-time phenom is only getting better and is in the final year of his contract, so the 2023 season is extremely important. The Angels are looking to add one more starting pitcher to their rotation and are looking […] The post The two former All-Stars Angels looking to add alongside Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Turner gets truth bomb from a former Dodgers GM after signing with Red Sox
Former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti got brutally honest on Justin Turner’s departure to the Boston Red Sox, per DodgersBeat. “He’s somebody that is historic in my opinion,” Colletti said. “You look at the big hits he had, how he embraced the community, how he embraced the team. And the team’s success and his own personal success. That to me is historic in nature. And that’s not an overstatement.”
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1