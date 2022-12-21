RB Tre Wisner Signs Letter Of Intent with Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns are adding depth to their backfield with the addition of Tre Wisner.

Tre Wisner might not be the next Bijan Robinson, but he could be a key roleplayer for Texas in 2023.

Wisner signed his official letter of intent to play for the Longhorns as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Wisner has been verbally committed to the program since the Orange-White game last April.

A native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the DeSoto (TX) star played three seasons for the Lobos and became one of the top running backs in the state thanks to his open-field speed and vision. Wisner was a key factor in helping the program defeat Austin Vandegrift in the Texas 6A-DII State Championship earlier this month.

Wisner finished with 210 total yards of offense and scored a pair of touchdowns through the air. He averaged 15.9 yards per carry and totaled six receptions.

Wisner held offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M and LSU, but decided to join the Longhorns thanks to the addition of running backs coach and former Dallas Cowboys star Tashard Choice. He is expected to enroll in the summer following graduation in May.

The Longhorns are adding two players from DeSoto this recruiting cycle, including SI All-American's No. 24 overall recruit and No. 2 receiver prospect Johntay Cook II. Cook is expected to enroll next month to get a head start on his Texas career.

Wisner is one of two running back prospects for the 2023 cycle. He'll join SI All-American's No. 21 overall and No. 1 running back prospect Cedric Baxter Jr. Baxter, a native of Orlando, Fla., Baxter committed to the program back in August following his official visit to the Forty Acres.

Texas will need depth in 2023 for its backfield following the recent departures. Robinson, who won the Doak Walker Award and led the Big 12 in total yards this season, officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this week. Senior Roschon Johnson is also expected to declare after four seasons.

The Longhorns will have a chance to finish with a top-three recruiting class on SI All-Amercian's final rankings for the 2023 cycle. Currently, Texas has 21 verbal commits, but the number could expand during the remainder of the three-day Early Signing Period.

