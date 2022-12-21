ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

OL Andre Cojoe Officially signs with Texas Longhorns

By Adam Glick
 4 days ago

Cojoe adds to the stacked Offensive line recruiting class.

Timberview (Mansfield, TX) offensive lineman Andre Cojoe adds to the talented group of men signing for Texas on National Signing Day. Cojoe joins fellow offensive lineman Connor Stoh in a stacked offensive line class.

Offensive line coach Kyle Flood absolutely killed it arguably nailing down the best O-line class in program history. Cojoe is no exception to that rule and provides another big body that the Longhorns need.

Cojoe picked the Longhorns over the likes of other impressive programs such as TCU, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Houston, Nebraska, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and others.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 330 pounds, Cojoe projects on the interior of the offensive line. He has played his entire career on the right side of the line for Timberview and has seen time at both right guard and right tackle.

Cojoe was one of many Longhorns to announce his commitment in the memorable month of June. Texas took the college football recruiting trail by storm when they get a plethora of commitments including quarterback Arch Manning.

During his time in high school, Cojoe was district MVP in his senior season and the first offensive lineman to ever earn that award.

National Signing Day continues to be a big success for the future of Longhorn football. Expect Cojoe to earn playing time through his years in Austin given his big body presence.

