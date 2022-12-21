The remnants of Adam Gase’s disastrous Jets tenure are rearing their ugly heads again ahead of Thursday Night Football

The whole Carlos Correa situation happened so fast it almost felt like a fever dream, also because he signed with the New York Mets while most of us — especially on the West Coast — were asleep. Correa went from signing with the San Francisco Giants, to having his introductory press conference postponed due to a reported issue with his physical, to a New York Met all within the course of the week. Giants’ fans are obviously upset. They thought they were landing their next franchise shortstop who would lock down the 6-spot for more than a decade. They didn’t. But nobody really knows why. Sure, there were reports that results from Correa’s physical had something to do with it, but those reports haven’t been confirmed. It also seems fishy that the Giants would have such a massive problem with Correa’s medical results, but the Mets would be willing to gobble him up immediately afterward for more than $300 million.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO