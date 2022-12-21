The remnants of Adam Gase’s disastrous Jets tenure are rearing their ugly heads again ahead of Thursday Night Football

Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Moore: The Seahawks aren’t that good, but they aren’t that bad, and that’s the problem
Columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, isn’t sure whether it would be better for the Seahawks to squeak into the playoffs or lose out and hope for a good draft
Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him from Saturday’s 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 17 game next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints remains uncertain. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed Sunday that Hurts will push to return to the lineup Read more... The post Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deadspin
Under the Coaching Tree: Ranking the Top 10 Coaching Trees in NFL history
Ho ho ho, folks! Christmas is here, and good ol’ jolly St. Nick is heading down the chimney with exactly what you asked for. If you’re an NFL head coach though, that probably means he’s headed down the chimney with a talented assistant to put on your staff to make you look even better. Until they leave for their own head coaching gig of course, in which case, you wish them the best and hope for a solid replacement.
Three Christmas Wishes for Arizona Cardinals Fans
If you're an Arizona Cardinals fan, you're hoping for these three Christmas gifts.
Deadspin
The road not taken: How Carlos Correa and other agreements voided or reversed have altered destinies
Days after agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million deal to serve as San Fran’s shortstop of the foreseeable future, former Astros SS, Carlos Correa regurgitated his Giants agreement and opted to occupy third base for the Mets for the next 12 years instead at a marked down $315 million rate. Correa’s about-face on the San Francisco Giants was a shock to the Major League Baseball community.
Deadspin
Bettors backing Bears to beat Buffalo Bills
For the second week in a row, the Chicago Bears have received the most moneyline bets of any underdog for Week 16. According to OddsChecker US, this is actually the fourth time this year they’ve earned this distinction, going 1-2 in their previous three games under the same pretenses. This week, much like last week, the Bears are nine-point underdogs. This time to the Buffalo Bills.
Deadspin
If you're not going to San Francisco...
The whole Carlos Correa situation happened so fast it almost felt like a fever dream, also because he signed with the New York Mets while most of us — especially on the West Coast — were asleep. Correa went from signing with the San Francisco Giants, to having his introductory press conference postponed due to a reported issue with his physical, to a New York Met all within the course of the week. Giants’ fans are obviously upset. They thought they were landing their next franchise shortstop who would lock down the 6-spot for more than a decade. They didn’t. But nobody really knows why. Sure, there were reports that results from Correa’s physical had something to do with it, but those reports haven’t been confirmed. It also seems fishy that the Giants would have such a massive problem with Correa’s medical results, but the Mets would be willing to gobble him up immediately afterward for more than $300 million.
Comments / 0