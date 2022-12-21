Read full article on original website
Zelenskyy's surprise visit to DC was months in the making
WASHINGTON (AP) — The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president's arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in...
White House: Iran, North Korea give weapons to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. Russia has also turned to Iran to provide drones to use against Ukraine.
🎥 Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy told cheering U.S. legislators during a defiant wartime visit to the nation’s capital on Wednesday that against all odds his country still stands, thanking Americans for helping to fund the war effort with money that is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.
Read the Jan. 6 panel's final report on the Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
Title 42 border rules confound Washington, migrants alike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The drawn-out saga of Title 42, the set of emergency powers that allows border officials to quickly turn away migrants, has been chaotic at the U.S.-Mexico border. In Washington, it hasn't unfolded much better. The Supreme Court is weighing whether to keep the powers in place...
Biden tells Zelenskyy: 'It's an honor to be by your side'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and to press for continued aid in the brutal months to come. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”
US sending another $1.8 billion, Patriot missiles, to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, as the Biden administration welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. The...
Marshall critical of $1.7 trillion spending bill, skips Zelensky speech
WASHINGTON—The United State's Senate is working to pass a year-end, $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government. The measure released early Tuesday gives lawmakers a chance to stuff as many priorities as they can into what is likely to be the last major bill of the current Congress. On...
Fight over immigration puts $1.7 trillion spending bill in jeopardy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Momentum toward passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill with more aid for Ukraine slowed considerably Wednesday as lawmakers struggled to reach an agreement on amendments needed to get to a final vote and avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
Christmas: House OKs $1.7 trillion spending bill; $45 billion for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines,...
Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
