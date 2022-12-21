ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ

3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023

Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
TheStreet

The Top 5 Dow Stock Losers of 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) began 2022 flying high. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing zenith at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, the rest of the year was rocky. Volatility shook stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink lower as rate jitters dash hopes for year-end rally

U.S. equities extended a rout Monday after stocks booked consecutive weekly losses for the first time since late September. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined around 160 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.5%. All three major averages fell for a fourth straight day to six-week lows.
msn.com

5 Cheap Blue-Chip Stocks Under $15 to Buy Now

Cheap blue-chip stocks under $15 are always worth a look when you’re expanding your portfolio. Blue-chip stocks have something many investors are seeking in this volatile market: Stability. Blue chips represent larger firms with higher market capitalizations as a group. They also tend to have longer track records, meaning they have weathered the ups and downs of business cyclicality over the long term.
Reuters

Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - This year's steep decline in U.S. equities is juicing the returns of short sellers, who are on track for their first yearly gain since 2018 thanks in part to bets against shares of Tesla (TSLA.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and other megacap growth stocks that have led markets higher for years.
GOBankingRates

7 Stocks That Suffered in 2022

Stocks suffered across the board in 2022. Although there were some bright patches -- such as energy stocks like Occidental Petroleum, up over 120% year over year as of early December -- the broad...
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
msn.com

Inflation concerns push S&P 500 lower; Tesla shares drop

The S&P 500 traded lower for the third consecutive week on concerns inflation may be more stubborn than anticipated. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index increased by 5.5% year-over-year in the month of November, down from 6.1% in October. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, was up 4.7%, in line with analyst estimates.
msn.com

These 2 S&P 500 Stocks Have Doubled in 2022

Stock investors have gotten a harsh reminder in 2022 of what a typical bear market looks like. Major stock indexes have fallen sharply and stayed at depressed levels throughout the year. Heading into the last week of 2022, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is down 19% since the end of 2021. Many of the roughly 500 stocks that make up the index have seen losses that were far worse.
msn.com

3 Nasdaq Stocks That Are Up 25% in 3 Months

The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% this year, but there are signs that for at least some stocks, brighter days could be on the horizon. Entering this week, three Nasdaq stocks were up 25% in just the past three months. Among the hottest buys of late are chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and healthcare companies Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks mostly fall on Wall Street, adding to recent losses

Stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market's recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of a painful year for investors. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% as of 3:39 p.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.1%. Both...
msn.com

3M, Apple share losses contribute to Dow's 119-point fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Friday morning with shares of 3M and Apple delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of 3M and Apple have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 119 points lower (-0.4%). 3M's shares have dropped $2.38 (2.0%) while those of Apple are off $1.91, or 1.4%, combining for a roughly 28-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Microsoft Boeing and Salesforce A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
msn.com

Chevron, Dow share gains lead Dow's nearly 150-point climb

Buoyed by positive growth for shares of Chevron and Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Friday afternoon. The Dow is trading 148 points, or 0.4%, higher, as shares of Chevron and Dow have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Chevron's shares are up $4.83, or 2.8%, while those of Dow are up $0.63, or 1.3%, combining for a roughly 36-point boost for the Dow. Travelers Caterpillar and Walt Disney are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

