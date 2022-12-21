Read full article on original website
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
NASDAQ
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
The Top 5 Dow Stock Losers of 2022
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) began 2022 flying high. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing zenith at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, the rest of the year was rocky. Volatility shook stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from...
msn.com
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink lower as rate jitters dash hopes for year-end rally
U.S. equities extended a rout Monday after stocks booked consecutive weekly losses for the first time since late September. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined around 160 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.5%. All three major averages fell for a fourth straight day to six-week lows.
msn.com
5 Cheap Blue-Chip Stocks Under $15 to Buy Now
Cheap blue-chip stocks under $15 are always worth a look when you’re expanding your portfolio. Blue-chip stocks have something many investors are seeking in this volatile market: Stability. Blue chips represent larger firms with higher market capitalizations as a group. They also tend to have longer track records, meaning they have weathered the ups and downs of business cyclicality over the long term.
Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. stocks
NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - This year's steep decline in U.S. equities is juicing the returns of short sellers, who are on track for their first yearly gain since 2018 thanks in part to bets against shares of Tesla (TSLA.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and other megacap growth stocks that have led markets higher for years.
7 Stocks That Suffered in 2022
Stocks suffered across the board in 2022. Although there were some bright patches -- such as energy stocks like Occidental Petroleum, up over 120% year over year as of early December -- the broad...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
msn.com
Inflation concerns push S&P 500 lower; Tesla shares drop
The S&P 500 traded lower for the third consecutive week on concerns inflation may be more stubborn than anticipated. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index increased by 5.5% year-over-year in the month of November, down from 6.1% in October. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, was up 4.7%, in line with analyst estimates.
msn.com
These 2 S&P 500 Stocks Have Doubled in 2022
Stock investors have gotten a harsh reminder in 2022 of what a typical bear market looks like. Major stock indexes have fallen sharply and stayed at depressed levels throughout the year. Heading into the last week of 2022, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is down 19% since the end of 2021. Many of the roughly 500 stocks that make up the index have seen losses that were far worse.
msn.com
3 Nasdaq Stocks That Are Up 25% in 3 Months
The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% this year, but there are signs that for at least some stocks, brighter days could be on the horizon. Entering this week, three Nasdaq stocks were up 25% in just the past three months. Among the hottest buys of late are chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and healthcare companies Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).
NBC San Diego
10-Year Treasury Yield Ticks Higher as Key Inflation Data Comes in Slightly Hotter Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation came in higher than expected on a year-over-year basis. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up about 8 basis points to 3.751%, while the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note rose 6 basis points to 4.327%.
US stocks rise in choppy session after new economic data but S&P 500 logs 3rd-straight weekly loss
US stocks ended Friday's session higher, closing out the final full trading week of 2022. The day's data deluge included the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, which was slightly higher than expected. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite marked their third straight weekly declines. US stocks pushed higher Friday as...
Stocks mostly fall on Wall Street, adding to recent losses
Stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market's recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of a painful year for investors. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% as of 3:39 p.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.1%. Both...
msn.com
3M, Apple share losses contribute to Dow's 119-point fall
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Friday morning with shares of 3M and Apple delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of 3M and Apple have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 119 points lower (-0.4%). 3M's shares have dropped $2.38 (2.0%) while those of Apple are off $1.91, or 1.4%, combining for a roughly 28-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Microsoft Boeing and Salesforce A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
msn.com
Chevron, Dow share gains lead Dow's nearly 150-point climb
Buoyed by positive growth for shares of Chevron and Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Friday afternoon. The Dow is trading 148 points, or 0.4%, higher, as shares of Chevron and Dow have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Chevron's shares are up $4.83, or 2.8%, while those of Dow are up $0.63, or 1.3%, combining for a roughly 36-point boost for the Dow. Travelers Caterpillar and Walt Disney are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
msn.com
Warren Buffett declared an 89-year-old carpet seller would 'run rings around' America's best CEOs. Here's the incredible story of Mrs B.
Warren Buffett said an 89-year-old carpet saleswoman would "run rings around" Fortune 500 CEOs. Buffett praised Rose "Mrs. B" Blumkin after buying her business, Nebraska Furniture Mart, in 1983. Mrs B founded NFM with $500 in 1937. It now generates an estimated $1.6 billion in annual sales. Slide 1 of...
