The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Friday morning with shares of 3M and Apple delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of 3M and Apple have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 119 points lower (-0.4%). 3M's shares have dropped $2.38 (2.0%) while those of Apple are off $1.91, or 1.4%, combining for a roughly 28-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Microsoft Boeing and Salesforce A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

4 DAYS AGO