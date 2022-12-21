New York's Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) asked the White House for federal assistance on Sunday after a major winter snowstorm brought blizzard conditions to the state. Western New York, including Buffalo, was one of the places hit the hardest by the storm. Twenty-seven people have died from the storm in Western New York, according to the Associated Press. Hochul said she has been in contact with White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has promised the federal government would fund whatever costs were necessary to help the Empire State.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO