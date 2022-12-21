Dam, I struggle pay check to paycheck to just buy enough to last a week, and they get more and more, some weeks I have to skip a bill just to buy food for my household. Because I work and I make $7.00 to much I do t qualify, yet lazy people who don’t wanna work(not the elderly or physically handicapped) sit around and collect. Before you even say Mental health issues so they qualify, I’m on meds for anxiety, depression and Bipolar so if I can work so can they. Just to dam lazy and wanna sit around and do nothing but complain they don’t get enough from the county!!!! Say what you want this is my opinion, I’m sure a lot of people feel this way also and I know I’ll have some that don’t agree which is fine! Problem with the world today is no one can voice their opinion without others getting but hurt because their opinion is different. That’s your right as much as it’s my right to voice mine!!!!
This wasn't suppose to be for life..Go out and get a job and help yourselves! Welfare was meant to help a family..not generation after generation!
This lady is an unqualified disgrace. How pathetic and deceitful to hand out money under the umbrella of VIRTUE to people who won't pull there own weight.
