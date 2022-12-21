ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

orangeandbluepress.com

$400 Delayed Relief Checks: Here’s What Happened

$400 Delayed Relief Checks: Here’s What Happened. About 4% of qualified residents of Illinois have not yet received their money and property tax rebate. Checks amounting to $1.042 billion have been sent out by the state to almost 5.1 million residents of the state. According to a published post...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Over 5.1 million Illinoisans have received anticipated income, property tax rebates

To date, over 96 percent of rebates have been issued, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebate payments, which were issued over the course of several weeks, were automatically sent to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit. Those who did not file, were still able to receive rebates after completing an additional filing.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Illinois has the 8th Highest Sales Taxes on Presents

Merry Christmas... If you did all your Christmas shopping in Illinois this year, you paid more than almost anywhere else in the country in taxes. Let us take a look at the nauseating numbers... According to illinoispolicy.org... "Illinois holiday shoppers will pay an average 8.81% in combined sales taxes on...
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

You should have received up to $400 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that millions of Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months? Maybe you've already noticed this payment from the state on your bank statements. If not, it's a great idea to make sure you haven't already gotten this money. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Announces Plans For New Cannabis Dispensary Lottery

Illinois is getting ready for another lottery to hand out cannabis dispensary licenses. 55 licenses will be awarded early to next year to applicants under the state’s social equity program, open to businesses where the majority ownership comes from areas disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. The state plans to begin accepting applications on January 30th for a two week period.
ILLINOIS STATE
southarkansassun.com

New Property Tax Relief Program Comes to the Rescue in a State in America

According to the ANCHOR program in New Jersey, residents may be eligible for financial aid through property tax rebates. ANCHOR, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, is meant to replace the Homestead Rebate Program and offer aid to both homeowners and renters, rather than just homeowners.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Q985

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Gov. Pritzker signs Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act Amendment

Solidifying Illinois’ position as a leader in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, Governor JB Pritzker signed an amendment on Dec. 21, 2022, to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing EV production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric...
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

ICC wants lower electric and gas rates for low income

An Illinois Commerce Commission Staff Report is recommending that low-income residents in Illinois receive discount rates for electric and natural gas. The recommendation comes from a study conducted as part of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. The commission further requested that large electric and gas utilities file low-income discount rates in their next rate design case. The ICC wants to see tiered discounts for different income levels which will only be applicable to the delivery service charges. While not required, smaller utilities are being encouraged to participate.
ILLINOIS STATE
southarkansassun.com

17% of Illinoisans relies on Food Stamps during Christmas Feast

This December, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will help more than 2 million low-income Illinoisans. With a nearly 11% increase from a year ago, has the 6th-highest percentage of residents who purchase meals with nutritional benefits. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (2022), 1 in 6 Illinoisans...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois GED gets a name change on New Years Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois’ “GED” will be getting a name change as of Sunday. The GED certificate will instead be called the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”. “This is important because, often, a high school equivalency can have a stigma that...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

New state laws affect education in 2023

As the new year arrives, there will be several changes in local education forthcoming after new state laws were passed by the Illinois General Assembly. Every public middle or high school student will be provided at least one school day excused absence per school year to engage in a civic event.
newschannel20.com

CHICAGO, IL
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 worth of direct payment to benefit Coloradans staring 31st of January

By the end of January, Colorado taxpayers will get a direct payment of up to $1,500 due to Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Every state resident who filed their taxes by June 30 will get a Colorado Cash Back or Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund check in the amount of $750 for single filers and $1,500 for joint filers according to an article published by Schilke (2022).
COLORADO STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Announces Illinois Archived Collection And Endowed Scholarship

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the collection of artifacts and papers from her years in office will be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos is also establishing the Callahan-Bustos Family Endowed Scholarship Fund through a gift to the college, which will provide scholarship funding to students pursuing work for the public good.
ILLINOIS STATE

