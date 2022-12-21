ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

southarkansassun.com

New Property Tax Relief Program Comes to the Rescue in a State in America

According to the ANCHOR program in New Jersey, residents may be eligible for financial aid through property tax rebates. ANCHOR, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, is meant to replace the Homestead Rebate Program and offer aid to both homeowners and renters, rather than just homeowners.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WCNC

South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tips on insurance for those costly Christmas gifts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Tis the season for giving and receiving gifts. The South Carolina Department of Insurance is sharing an important reminder this holiday season. According to officials, if you receive an expensive gift this holiday season or make a costly purchase for yourself, you should consider what insurance needs you may have. If the item would be difficult to replace due to value or rarity, an adjustment in your insurance might be the smart move, according to the SC Department of Insurance.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$71 million worth of emergency benefits will benefit Oregonians starting January

Starting January, emergency allotments from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be given to the majority of eligible residents in Columbia County and throughout Oregon. According to Parker (2022), the federal government has each month approved emergency allocations since March 2020. As a result, SNAP users receive extra assistance during...
OREGON STATE
southarkansassun.com

New Mexico Received Up To $1,500 In Tax Rebates This Year

Families in New Mexico have already received up to $1,500 in tax rebates. The state’s tax rebate program intends to especially help women, children, and people of color affected during the pandemic, says LaPonsie. The state of New Mexico’s tax rebate program has been established by virtue of two...
NEW MEXICO STATE
live5news.com

Average SC gas prices drop nearly 5 cents over Christmas week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A survey of gas stations across the Palmetto State revealed a 4.7-cent drop in prices during the week leading up to Christmas, marking the seventh straight week that prices fell. GasBuddy surveys more than 3,000 gas stations in South Carolina each week for its report on...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy.   Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand.   “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 rebate checks plan by Lt. Governor Hosemann: A huge news for Mississippi taxpayers!

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has announced policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session in Mississippi, including providing rebate checks of up to $500 to taxpayers, increasing education spending, pushing for year-round schooling and pre-K programs, and addressing the state’s health care crisis, based on the published report by Clarion Ledger on December 21,2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Is How Long $1 Million Will Last You in SC

How long will $1 million last you in SC? Let's find out!Photo byCanva. At one point or another, just about everyone who is a working-class individual has most likely wondered what it must feel like to be a millionaire. Although $1 million dollars went a lot further in years past, many people would be set for a long time if they had that amount of money at their disposal. However, the million-dollar question today is - how long will $1 million last if you are a resident in SC? Well, a banking website crunched the numbers and came up with how long $1 million will last you in SC - that is assuming that you don't live a lavish lifestyle.
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.

