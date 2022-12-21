Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Maine hospitals see lower readmission penalties after regulators relax certain metrics
Maine hospitals on average will see some of the lowest penalties for patient readmissions in a decade after federal regulators reduced the review period to acknowledge the challenges healthcare systems still face from the pandemic. Fines for readmissions and hospital-acquired conditions, two areas where hospitals can lose funding from the...
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
southarkansassun.com
Struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic? Maine has you covered with stimulus payments
Maine is providing financial assistance to its residents through a series of stimulus payments and other relief measures. The state’s supplemental budget for fiscal year 2022–2023 includes direct payments of $850 to individuals and $1,700 to joint filers. These payments are intended to help cover necessities like groceries, gas, and utilities, but residents can use the funds for any purpose they choose, according to the Office of Governor Janet T. Mills on November 1, 2022.
newsfromthestates.com
One Maine climate activist’s bold plan to take back the grid
Sonja Birthisel and a fellow activist pose in 2020 with a banner that reads "Coal is Not Essential" to protest the continued burning of coal in New England. | Johnny Sanchez. After getting arrested for trespassing at the Merrimack Generating Station in Bow, New Hampshire — the last coal-fired power plant in the region that doesn’t already have a shutdown date — a group of climate activists from across New England decided that they wanted to up the ante.
Most Maine Residents Will Likely Get A $450 Check In January
Good news is to be expected very soon, we hope. It has been said that all taxpayer should soon see hundreds of dollars in relief checks. When I say soon, I mean next month and that is in a blink of an eye peeps!. This happened because a budget committee...
Developments in Maine's Education System: New Initiatives, Changes in Funding, and Efforts to Improve Student Outcomes
School ChildrenPhoto byTaylor Flowe/UpsplashonUnsplash. According to the Maine Department of Education, the state has implemented a number of new initiatives aimed at improving student outcomes and addressing specific issues in the education system.
The Number of Earthquakes Maine Had in 2022 Might Surprise You
As the world nears the end of a tumultuous 2022, it turns out it was even shakier in Maine than you may have realized. Despite being known mainly for ice and snow, it turns out Vacationland experienced a mind-rattling number of earthquakes this year. According to the state’s official website,...
In Maine, heat pumps are proving themselves even against extreme cold
The state believes heat pumps are the best answer to Maine's heating oil problem. Photo courtesy Efficiency Maine. Recent research by Efficiency Maine makes the case that replacing homes’ entire heating systems with heat pumps can be cost-effective and comfortable, even in Maine’s notoriously cold winters. “Here, it...
WMTW
Four days after holiday storm, some Mainers still don't have power
SEBAGO, Maine — It was a storm unlike anything many of us have seen in the last few years. Heavy rains battered Maine this holiday weekend as the powerful storm moved through and left behind a wake of damage ahead of Christmas. Roads had to be closed due to...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
Power Restored for Most on NH Seacoast, Maine Efforts Continue
As temperatures begin to moderate a few thousand New Hampshire and York County utility customers are left to be restored. 3,261 Eversource, Unitil and NH Electric Co-op customers were without power statewide as of 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. 4,814 Central Maine Power customers in York County were still awaiting restoration that may be completed until Wednesday.
southarkansassun.com
$71 million worth of emergency benefits will benefit Oregonians starting January
Starting January, emergency allotments from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be given to the majority of eligible residents in Columbia County and throughout Oregon. According to Parker (2022), the federal government has each month approved emergency allocations since March 2020. As a result, SNAP users receive extra assistance during...
southarkansassun.com
17% of Illinoisans relies on Food Stamps during Christmas Feast
This December, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will help more than 2 million low-income Illinoisans. With a nearly 11% increase from a year ago, has the 6th-highest percentage of residents who purchase meals with nutritional benefits. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (2022), 1 in 6 Illinoisans...
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
southarkansassun.com
Florida To Save Up To $400 After Toll Relief In January 2023
Residents of Florida will be saving up to $400 after the toll relief program starts in January 2023. This toll relief program is intended for residents only, and not tourists, says Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has recently signed the Senate Bill 6A into law. This new law will provide...
Portland, Augusta and More Maine Cities, Towns Have Free Sand During the Winter
While Maine is the perfect place to capture gorgeous winter photos worthy of social media or an old-school postcard, the season also brings cold temperatures and slick ice you have to watch out for. And as much as shoveling and clearing snow with your blower allows you to at least...
The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Maine (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Maine. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Maine. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
southarkansassun.com
New Property Tax Relief Program Comes to the Rescue in a State in America
According to the ANCHOR program in New Jersey, residents may be eligible for financial aid through property tax rebates. ANCHOR, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, is meant to replace the Homestead Rebate Program and offer aid to both homeowners and renters, rather than just homeowners.
Christmas volunteers provide warm meals to unhoused Mainers
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The scene at Preble Street's Food Security Hub Christmas Sunday was as busy as ever, with more than a dozen workers and volunteers preparing squash soup and beef stew to build up 1,600 meals. Emily Yates is a professional chef who joined Preble Street in...
