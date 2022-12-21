ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
Struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic? Maine has you covered with stimulus payments

Maine is providing financial assistance to its residents through a series of stimulus payments and other relief measures. The state’s supplemental budget for fiscal year 2022–2023 includes direct payments of $850 to individuals and $1,700 to joint filers. These payments are intended to help cover necessities like groceries, gas, and utilities, but residents can use the funds for any purpose they choose, according to the Office of Governor Janet T. Mills on November 1, 2022.
One Maine climate activist’s bold plan to take back the grid

Sonja Birthisel and a fellow activist pose in 2020 with a banner that reads "Coal is Not Essential" to protest the continued burning of coal in New England. | Johnny Sanchez. After getting arrested for trespassing at the Merrimack Generating Station in Bow, New Hampshire — the last coal-fired power plant in the region that doesn’t already have a shutdown date — a group of climate activists from across New England decided that they wanted to up the ante.
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
$71 million worth of emergency benefits will benefit Oregonians starting January

Starting January, emergency allotments from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be given to the majority of eligible residents in Columbia County and throughout Oregon. According to Parker (2022), the federal government has each month approved emergency allocations since March 2020. As a result, SNAP users receive extra assistance during...
17% of Illinoisans relies on Food Stamps during Christmas Feast

This December, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will help more than 2 million low-income Illinoisans. With a nearly 11% increase from a year ago, has the 6th-highest percentage of residents who purchase meals with nutritional benefits. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (2022), 1 in 6 Illinoisans...
Florida To Save Up To $400 After Toll Relief In January 2023

Residents of Florida will be saving up to $400 after the toll relief program starts in January 2023. This toll relief program is intended for residents only, and not tourists, says Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has recently signed the Senate Bill 6A into law. This new law will provide...
The 5 best golf courses in Maine (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Maine. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Maine. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
New Property Tax Relief Program Comes to the Rescue in a State in America

According to the ANCHOR program in New Jersey, residents may be eligible for financial aid through property tax rebates. ANCHOR, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, is meant to replace the Homestead Rebate Program and offer aid to both homeowners and renters, rather than just homeowners.
