Sonja Birthisel and a fellow activist pose in 2020 with a banner that reads "Coal is Not Essential" to protest the continued burning of coal in New England. | Johnny Sanchez. After getting arrested for trespassing at the Merrimack Generating Station in Bow, New Hampshire — the last coal-fired power plant in the region that doesn’t already have a shutdown date — a group of climate activists from across New England decided that they wanted to up the ante.

MAINE STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO