Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocala-news.com
George Harl Rankin Jr.
Our beloved George Harl Rankin Jr. departed this earthly life on Monday December 19th, 2022 in the comfort of his home located in Ocala, FL. “Ocala” George was born in Lincoln, IL on March 30th, 1940 to Josephine L Redmen and George H Rankin Sr. He is survived by...
ocala-news.com
Luke Ronald Polnaszek
Luke Ronald Polnaszek, 20, of Belleview FL, passed away on December 19, 2022. Luke was born on September 25, 2002, in Riverdale, Ga. Luke had moved to Belleview from Georgia. Prior to his move, he was a member of Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon, Georgia. Luke worked as an fence installer and landscaper. He was an avid gamer and enjoyed playing baseball. He also loved spending his free time around his friends. Luke will be missed dearly by many friends and family members.
ocala-news.com
Judie Yvonne Bible
Judie Yvonne (Jones) Bible went to her heavenly home at 615 pm on Monday Dec 19th, 2022, at Timber Ridge Facility in Ocala, FL. She was born on October 15, 1951. She was proceeded in death by parents Charles (Anna) Jones. She was survived by husband Carl Sr. Raymond Bible and Daughters Allison (Scott)Krajick and Monica Nicole Bible and sons Gary Jackson Hutchins, Jeffrey (Marty) Bible and Carl Jr. (Sue)Bible.
ocala-news.com
Jimmy Rivera
Jimmy Rivera, 57, of Ocala, FL, from Chicago, IL passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 after a cardiac arrest. He was born in Chicago, IL, May 9th, 1965 to Juana Cruz and Victor Manuel Rivera. Jimmy attended Theodore Roosevelt High School and later completed his GED. Jimmy went on to acquire the certifications and skills needed to become a Stationary Engineer.
ocala-news.com
Stunning Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
Check out this stunning winter sunset from the On Top of The World Community in Ocala. Thanks to Doris Meyer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Jeane Johnson Holtzclaw
Jeane Johnson Holtzclaw, age 95 passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. Jeane was born in Mountain City, Tennessee on November 19, 1927 to the late William M. and Hazel (Stansberry) Johnson. Jeane majored in piano and also played the organ. She taught piano for 14 years...
ocala-news.com
Irma Abbatepaolo
Irma Abbatepaolo, 72, passed away peacefully in her home in Lady Lake surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Irma was born on December 12, 1950 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. She moved to New York City as a baby and raised her family in New York and New Jersey. Irma remained in New Jersey until 1995 when she moved to her home in Ocala, Florida.
ocala-news.com
Candace Cathlene Sloan
Candace Cathlene Sloan, 52, of Ocala, FL, passed away on December 8, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1970, in Ocala, FL, to her parents: Richard Karr and Nancy Picha-Degrenia. She was a Registered Nurse in the healthcare industry. She is survived by her husband: Jim Sloan; children: Bryce...
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I have lived in Ocala for 25 years now. I’ve seen a lot of growth. State Road 200 went from two lanes to six lanes and, to this date, that is not enough. It’s taking me 40 minutes to go from the Paddock Mall to Indigo East by On Top of the World. It has also become the new I-75. We have Celesa traffic, newbies coming into OTOW’s new communities, and soon there will be traffic coming from the new apartments on SW 80th Street and the new Lennar homes off State Road 200. Plus, the city just approved a new home community off SW 60th Avenue. I don’t believe there were studies done on the amount of people coming into these communities. We need more side roads off 200 to help with this traffic. The communities in the southwest are growing, along with everywhere else in the Ocala area. Something has to be done,” says Ocala resident Susan Gutterman.
ocala-news.com
Larry Lee Ehrhardt
Larry Lee Ehrhardt, 74, of Ocala, FL passed away on December 17, 2022 at his home.He was born in Allen Park, Michigan on May 13, 1948, grew up in Ohio and moved to Florida after completing his service with the United States Navy. He was a Registered Nurse at the Imperial Point Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale and the Monroe Regional Medical Center where he retired in 2010. During his career in health care, he spread hope and comfort to all he encountered and was a wonderful son, brother, husband, and uncle. He will be missed by all who knew him.
ocala-news.com
Sunrise At The Vortex Pit in Ocala
As the sun was coming up, only part of the forest at the Vortex Pit in Ocala was illuminated. Thanks to Steve Schonberg for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
ocala-news.com
Marion County school resource officer brightens Christmas for three elementary students
Three elementary school students in Ocala recently became the proud owners of their own bicycle thanks to the generosity of a local school resource officer and an anonymous donor. When Marion County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy Paul Hahn learned that three Maplewood Elementary School students were hoping to get...
ocala-news.com
Resident wants more noise, speed enforcement on Ocala/Marion County roads
In response to recent letters discussing traffic congestion and speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads, a resident from Ocala wrote in to voice his thoughts on the topic. “I live by Baseline Road (35) and E Silver Springs Boulevard. When drivers enter south Baseline Road, they floor it. There are too many vehicles with no mufflers and too many vehicles playing music so loud that I have to turn my TV up. The solution is to have more hidden police cars in the area to catch them, along with bigger fines, as well as vehicle inspections once a year to check exhausts, brakes, tires, etc.”
ocala-news.com
Salvation Army in Ocala opens facility to those seeking shelter from cold weather
As the temperature prepares to plummet in Marion County this holiday weekend, the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in Ocala is offering shelter accommodations to anyone seeking refuge from the cold weather. “We have our facility open at 320 NW 1st Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34475 for anyone that needs...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police surprise motorists with $100 instead of traffic tickets
Ocala police officers recently surprised local motorists by playing Secret Santa during traffic stops. The Ocala Police Department stated on its Facebook page that officers used funds that were donated anonymously to put a festive twist on the traditional traffic stop, turning a stressful situation into one that brought surprise and joy.
ocala-news.com
NW 14th Street temporarily closed as Ocala police investigate death in area
The Ocala Police Department is investigating a death that occurred on Wednesday evening in the area of NW 14th Street and N Magnolia Avenue. In a social media post, OPD advised that NW 14th Street is temporarily closed near the intersection of N Magnolia Avenue due to the ongoing investigation. Any motorists traveling in this area are encouraged to use an alternate route.
ocala-news.com
Two people hospitalized after multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 in Marion County
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County sent two people to the hospital on Thursday evening. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, shortly before 7:20 p.m., OFR units consisting of Engine 4, Rescue 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on I-75 Northbound.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular on display through December 30
Marion County residents and visitors still have time to check out the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular before it leaves the Florida Horse Park at the end of next week. The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, which is nearly two-miles long, features an abundance of festive lights and dozens of large holiday-themed displays. The event also includes food trucks, walk-thru areas, and an ice skating rink.
ocala-news.com
FLHSMV announces new University of Florida specialty license plate
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has unveiled a newly redesigned specialty license plate that features the University of Florida. The new license plate is now available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state. Floridians who wish to purchase the newly redesigned plate may do so at their local tax collector office or license plate agency, and they are encouraged to contact their local office prior to visiting to ensure that the plate is in stock.
Comments / 0